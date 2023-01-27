Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Five more guests announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe
Great news as more guests are announced for Star Wars Celebration over the long weekend of 7th – 10th April 2023, bringing stars from the original trilogy, Rogue One, the prequels, The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian to the ExCeL in London. Announced today are Mads Mikkelsen, Katee Sackhoff,...
fanthatracks.com
Bib’s Bash: Star Wars Sessions Celebration Afterparty event: Saturday 8th April
If you’re a follower or listener to the always awesome Star Wars Sessions podcast, you’ll know that this night fronted by Luke Bligh and Matt Hudson will be a blast. Tickets for Bib’s Bash land Tuesday 31st January, and we’ll bring more news as we get it.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars Droids Boba Fett MOC sells for $20,768 at Hake’s Auctions
$20,768, and cheap at half the price – that’s what a bidder paid for this glorious MOC Boba Fett on Droids cardback this weekend, and in incredible condition. Star Wars DROIDS Vintage Collection See-Threepio Action Figure [C-3PO]. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, Threepio was built by a young...
fanthatracks.com
Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979 Deluxe Edition
30 new pages, in hardcover for the first time, revised, updated and expanded with new exclusive images, this is the Deluxe Edition of Kim Simmons book Kenner Star Wars Photography Vol 1 1977-1979. Listen to the latest episode of Collecting Tracks as they discuss the hobby of collecting Star Wars...
fanthatracks.com
Your Weekly Star Wars News Recap For 29th January 2023 – Good Morning Tatooine
Join Brian Cameron, and Andrew Walker on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. On this weeks show we discuss Alden Ehrenreich’s thoughts on the future of Han Solo. We look forward to Star Wars Celebration by checking out the first guest announcements, and some of the events around the show.
Comments / 0