Read full article on original website
Patriot101
4d ago
all lies. climate crisis is one of the many scams going on. we were all supposed to freeze, oh then it was we were going to all be boiled to death. all bs feeding a greater threat, globalism. not global warming.
Reply
7
Related
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
University of the Pacific Works to Reduce Oral Healthcare Inequity
On January 20, a symposium on improving oral healthcare equity was presented at the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco. The meeting, “Dentistry as Participant and Casualty of Racism and Bias in Medicine: Moving Toward Equity in Oral Health Care,” investigated oral healthcare inequity through the lens of racism, ageism, ableism, and sexism/gender bias. Hosted by Pacific Center for Equity in Oral Health Care, attendees spent the morning learning about how these “isms” impact the ability of Americans to access oral healthcare while the afternoon was spent in discussion forums that included the creation of action plans. Click here to read more.
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
mymotherlode.com
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
foodsafetynews.com
California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Health District trains registered nurses to insert nexplanon devices
ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select Registered Nurses to perform Nexplanon insertions. Previously, this service could be provided only by nurse practitioners, physician assistants or physicians. After receiving approval from the manufacturer and the FDA, the health district has expanded the nurse protocol to...
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
svdaily.com
Silicon Valley Airport Gets New Name
SAN JOSE — Silicon Valley’s home airport is getting a slight new name change. Instead of Mineta San Jose International Airport, the airport will now be known as San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The airport was named for the late congressman and Secretary of Transportation Norman...
East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car
SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freezing temperatures concern homeless and advocates
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freezing temperatures are expected across the Bay Area with overnight lows expected to drop into the low 30s. "For me, it gets really cold after 1 o’clock in the morning," said Jonathan, who is unhoused. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch starting...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions
Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
The Verge
San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls
San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
sfstandard.com
After SF Pizza Shop Employee Tells Cops They Are ‘Not Welcome,’ the Internet Piles On
A San Francisco pizza shop is fielding some bad Yelp reviews after the SF Police Officers Association, the union that represents the SFPD, tweeted that an employee there “told several of our officers that they are not welcome in the restaurant.”. The owner of the shop—Pizza Squared, located at...
Comments / 6