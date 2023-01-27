ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Patriot101
4d ago

all lies. climate crisis is one of the many scams going on. we were all supposed to freeze, oh then it was we were going to all be boiled to death. all bs feeding a greater threat, globalism. not global warming.

Reply
7
Related
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

University of the Pacific Works to Reduce Oral Healthcare Inequity

On January 20, a symposium on improving oral healthcare equity was presented at the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco. The meeting, “Dentistry as Participant and Casualty of Racism and Bias in Medicine: Moving Toward Equity in Oral Health Care,” investigated oral healthcare inequity through the lens of racism, ageism, ableism, and sexism/gender bias. Hosted by Pacific Center for Equity in Oral Health Care, attendees spent the morning learning about how these “isms” impact the ability of Americans to access oral healthcare while the afternoon was spent in discussion forums that included the creation of action plans. Click here to read more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sjvsun.com

Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.

Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
foodsafetynews.com

California food firm warned after rodents, cats, bats, roaches and more found in warehouse

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
STOCKTON, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svdaily.com

Silicon Valley Airport Gets New Name

SAN JOSE — Silicon Valley’s home airport is getting a slight new name change. Instead of Mineta San Jose International Airport, the airport will now be known as San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The airport was named for the late congressman and Secretary of Transportation Norman...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Bay homeless advocate suddenly faced with eviction, living out of her car

SAN PABLO -- One person who is facing a cold night on the streets Monday evening is a San Pablo woman who has dedicated her life to helping the homeless who recently learned she was being evicted.Sharon Alexander spends most weekends feeding the homeless in West Oakland, helping the nonprofit  organization Arthur Jean Safe Place provide food and emergency shelter to community members. But now she is facing a reality she never imagined. She recently learned she would become homeless herself at end of the month after the city of San Pablo deemed her housing substandard and...
SAN PABLO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Home Prices Continue Slide, With a Few Exceptions

Home prices in the Bay Area continue trending down except in four ZIP codes, all of which are in Sonoma County, according to the latest data from real estate website Zillow. The uptick in home values in those four Sonoma County areas are as follows: Sonoma 95476, up 1.8%; Santa Rosa 95404, up 0.6%; Santa Rosa 95409, up 0.5%; and Petaluma 94952, up 0.4%.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls

San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy