4 Smith County men accused of seeking sex with minor arrested in undercover operation

Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County
Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
Tree falls on RV in Smith County
No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads
Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Tyler Economic Development Council closes on purchase of 412-acre property for new business park
A massive business park will be built in Smith County after a property purchase was finalized Tuesday morning, officials said. The Tyler Economic Development Council closed Tuesday morning on a 412-acre property off Interstate 20 that will be transformed into a business park to attract companies and industries to the area.
City of Tyler, Smith County announce delays, other important notes relating to wintry weather
The City of Tyler will delay the opening of offices, facilities and services until 10 a.m. Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay under freezing levels, and ice continues to accumulate on roadways. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Wednesday...
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins
LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
