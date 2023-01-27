ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

4 Smith County men accused of seeking sex with minor arrested in undercover operation

By Aliyah Moosberg AND Zak Wellerman CBS19
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County

Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler police: Intersections lose power

Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tree falls on RV in Smith County

No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Smith County officials: Use caution on roads

Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning

Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins

LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy