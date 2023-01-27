ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

tourcounsel.com

Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia

Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

William “Billy” Cassidy

Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
STATESBORO, GA
Garden & Gun

Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe

If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today

Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Helen Roberson

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
PEMBROKE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
GEORGIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try

If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Grice Connect

Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight

As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for hard-working Georgians to live where they work,” Gov. Brian Kemp noted Jan. 25 in his annual State of the State address.
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Firefighters respond to Hwy 301 North apartment fire

Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to an apartment fire Tuesday, January 31, 2023 on Hwy 301 North. Bulloch County 911 dispatched public safety agencies to the Mill Creek Lodge apartments at 11:43 am. The initial call reported heavy smoke coming from the complex and it was unknown if several elderly residents were safely out of their apartments.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Cement truck spill closes all lanes on Stiles Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night. Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue. Police say the road could be closed for up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Virginia Ruth Nicholson

Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
STATESBORO, GA
