Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
tourcounsel.com
Abercorn Commons | Shopping center in Savannah, Georgia
Abercorn Common is a 180,000-square-foot (17,000 m2) shopping center in Savannah, Georgia. The center was the first retail center in the U.S. to become LEED-certified, meaning its design incorporates efficiency with attractive buildings and public spaces. The buildings and public spaces resemble Savannah's downtown historic district, with awnings, brick facades,...
William “Billy” Cassidy
Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy. Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University...
Garden & Gun
Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe
If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
Know Georgia Law: If you’re in a car accident with no injuries, move your car off the road
Did You Know?: If you’re involved in a car accident in Georgia with no serious injuries and the vehicles are moveable, you are required by law to move them out of the roadway. The Johns Creek Police Department is reminding drivers of the law in an effort to keep...
Expect heavy rainfall in Central Georgia today
Central Georgia residents are advised to prepare for heavy rainfall as a weather system moves into the area. The National Weather Service has included part of central Georgia in a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding concerns. The expected rainfall of 2to 3 inches in...
Interstate closure advisory for the 16@95 Improvement Projects
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
In Oct. 2022, researchers developed a DNA profile, which they were able to match to one of her children.
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Helen Roberson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would ban plastic grocery bags in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers could ban plastic bags at grocery stores if a Senate bill passes this session. Backers said Georgia’s inattention to the issue of disposable plastic bags hurts the environment and residents. Those thin plastic bags are mainstays at grocery and convenience stories. Critics said they’re...
Over 20 practicing nurses in Georgia are working with fake diplomas, Feds say
The Georgia nurses are allegedly among the thousands who paid $15,000 each for a bogus diploma from three south Florida nursing schools.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Brunswick GA You Must Try
If you are looking for the best restaurants in Brunswick GA, then you have come to the right place. Around here, we not only love to eat, but we love to eat really good food. As one of the best beach towns in Georgia, you can expect good seafood. Brunswick is actually known as The Shrimp Capital of the World due to the wild GA shrimp that are plentiful in the marshes and estuaries around the historic mainland city.
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for hard-working Georgians to live where they work,” Gov. Brian Kemp noted Jan. 25 in his annual State of the State address.
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah’s towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city’s busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation’s board at its January meeting approved hiring a contractor later this...
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
Firefighters respond to Hwy 301 North apartment fire
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to an apartment fire Tuesday, January 31, 2023 on Hwy 301 North. Bulloch County 911 dispatched public safety agencies to the Mill Creek Lodge apartments at 11:43 am. The initial call reported heavy smoke coming from the complex and it was unknown if several elderly residents were safely out of their apartments.
Keyboardist for Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones makes case for tax incentives for Georgia music
Chuck Leavell has played in two of the most legendary rock and roll bands in history — the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones — is now hoping to shine a spotlight on Georgia's legendary music scene. A nonpartisan study group in the Georgia Legislature called the Joint...
wtoc.com
Cement truck spill closes all lanes on Stiles Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may be some travel delays if you’re traveling near the Enmarket Arena Saturday night. Savannah Police says a cement truck spill has closed all lanes of Stiles Avenue between Cloverdale Drive and Carr Avenue. Police say the road could be closed for up to...
Virginia Ruth Nicholson
Virginia Ruth Nicholson, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Monday January 30, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Rice Nicholson . Survivors include her son, Stuart Nicholson (Karen) of Indialantic, FL.; her daughter, Tiare Taylor (Jim) of Statesboro; her brother, Malcolm (Peggy) Finlay of Eureka, NC; her sister Mary Sandy of Columbia, MO; grandchildren, Rachelle Dorsey, Joshua Taylor, Greg Stephens ; great grandchildren, Evan Dorsey, Colt Stephens, Logan Stephens.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0