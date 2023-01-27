ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament

Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Live updates: North Texas signing day --

It's national signing day and North Texas is set to announce its class on social media over the next few hours. It's one of the most important days in college football. Follow long here in our national signing day running story ... 7:50 -- UNT has already announced several of...
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man struck, killed after running onto I-20 near Waskom

WASKOM, Texas - A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said. A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer...
WASKOM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy