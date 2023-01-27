Read full article on original website
Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
Traffic reopened at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley following crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Sullivan on the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Spokane Valley for nearly two hours Sunday morning. The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was rescued by first responders after his truck overturned, and hospitalized with the...
South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
WATCH: Spokane leaders hold a news conference on police accountability
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the series of roundtable conversations regarding policing in Spokane held with community leaders over the last few years. The city's press conference announcement follows a news conference by local...
Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one
SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
'It's horrifying, you don't have any control': South Hill residents still dealing with icy roads, cars sliding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on the South Hill are dealing with a dangerous commute, as one specific intersection just behind the hospital district is covered in a sheet of ice. “I don't want to have to see anybody stuck,” Carrie McGlohan said. “It's scary, it's horrifying, you don't have any control."
'It could have been a lot worse': Coyote chases, bites skier going down slopes at Schweitzer
SANDPOINT, Idaho. - While coyotes usually stay hidden from humans, the coyotes at Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort are not afraid to come out in the daylight, chasing skiers. “This coyote was way too comfortable around humans and was taking matter into his own hands,” T.J. Ross said. Ross has...
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
"Rubber Chicken": Lewis and Clark girls, Ferris boys emerge victorious in 40th anniversary of spirit game
Tuesday night brought the oldest spirit game to the Spokane Arena as Ferris and Lewis and Clark met for the Rubber Chicken. Started in 1983, it was the 40th year of the competition and the 39th time the schools have met to see where “Chuck” would reside for the next year – the 2021 spirit games were canceled due to the pandemic.
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
Prep roundup: Teryn Gardner's 21-point effort leads Mead past Central Valley to remain unbeaten in league play
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mead 61, Central Valley 48: Teryn Gardner scored 21 points and Teayonna Hoard added 17 as the visiting Panthers (12-3, 8-0) topped the Bears (13-5, 6-2) to remain atop the Greater Spokane League standings. Eden Sander paced Central Valley with 15 points.
Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
