Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

South Hill residents report Coyote attacks on chickens

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods. That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone. "Just...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WATCH: Spokane leaders hold a news conference on police accountability

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the series of roundtable conversations regarding policing in Spokane held with community leaders over the last few years. The city's press conference announcement follows a news conference by local...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Slick conditions for Wednesday commute

Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
SPOKANE, WA

