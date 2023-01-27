Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins
LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier Police Jury prepares for inclement weather
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor through 9 a.m. Wednesday with freezing rain a possibility.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyler Economic Development Council closes on purchase of 412-acre property for new business park
A massive business park will be built in Smith County after a property purchase was finalized Tuesday morning, officials said. The Tyler Economic Development Council closed Tuesday morning on a 412-acre property off Interstate 20 that will be transformed into a business park to attract companies and industries to the area.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tree falls on RV in Smith County
No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Smith County employees awarded for services
If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
KPVI Newschannel 6
City of Tyler, Smith County announce delays, other important notes relating to wintry weather
The City of Tyler will delay the opening of offices, facilities and services until 10 a.m. Wednesday as temperatures are expected to stay under freezing levels, and ice continues to accumulate on roadways. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Tyler area until Wednesday...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
KPVI Newschannel 6
2 males shot in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County
Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Smith County officials: Use caution on roads
Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
Comments / 0