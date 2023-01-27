ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Boys Basketball: No. 17 Chapel Hill, Grace Community score wins

LONGVIEW — Three Bulldogs scored in double figures as No. 17 Chapel Hill scored a 47-38 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Tuesday in a District 17-4A basketball game. The Bulldogs improve to 16-6 on the season and 7-1 in district. The Panthers are 8-17 and 2-7. Dee...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sandbags offered in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, Webster parishes

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations. The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bossier Police Jury prepares for inclement weather

BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor through 9 a.m. Wednesday with freezing rain a possibility.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wintry weather and flooding rains possible through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Wintry weather and flooding are possibilities for Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. First, the wintry weather: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until noon on Wednesday for Upshur, Camp, Morris, Franklin, Titus and Red River counties in northeast Texas...McCurtain county in Oklahoma...Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Columbia and Union counties in Arkansas according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tree falls on RV in Smith County

No one was injured when a tree fell on an RV in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon. The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office reported a tree fell on an RV with one person inside at the Lavender Place Community RV Park. Fortunately, the person made it out safely with no...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Smith County employees awarded for services

If you have anything you want to know about the history of Smith County — or Smith County in general — ask Sharon Scott. Scott, who was honored Tuesday for 35 years of service with the Smith County Auditor’s Office, is currently serving as the chief internal auditor.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler police: Intersections lose power

Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Plumbing company employee accused of internal theft

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An employee accused of stealing money from Magnolia Plumbing was arrested Tuesday, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, was arrested for felony theft after Prator said an investigation determined he initiated a scheme to steal from his employer, resulting in the loss of over $7,700.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

2 males shot in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males were transported to the hospital following a shooting at the Canaan Village Apartments on Patzman Street and North Holtzman Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shreveport police said one suffered life threatening injuries and the other non-life threatening injuries. Eight Shreveport Fire Department units and 10...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Jury duty canceled Tuesday in Smith County

Jury duty has been cancelled for Smith County on, Tuesday, January 31. Smith County offices are open for business and Commissioners Court will meet at 9:30 a.m. as scheduled.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Smith County officials: Use caution on roads

Bridges and overpasses in the north and west parts of Smith County could be icy Tuesday morning, officials said. ”Use extreme caution when traveling,” the county stated in a Facebook post. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also warned drivers to use caution driving on any elevated surfaces.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy