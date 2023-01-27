Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Gonzales native found shot, dead in St. James cane field; car burned days earlier
A Texas man reported missing by his family in Ascension Parish nearly a week ago has been found dead in a sugar cane field in Convent and St. James sheriff's detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, authorities said. Robert Lee Hampton, 26, of Bay City, Texas, had been...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman arrested for shooting boyfriend during argument, St. Landry Sheriff says
An Opelousas woman was arrested Friday for shooting her boyfriend during an argument, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Crystal Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder tied to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 167. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement that Bell-Edmond self-reported the shooting to police.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville
An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
theadvocate.com
Roseland man pleads guilty to attempting to kill his niece, DA says
A Roseland man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to kill his niece in 2021, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office. Willie Joe London, 42, of Roseland, was arguing with his niece Roneca London about him trying to drive after drinking alcohol on the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2021. Willie London broke the windows of her home, and she grabbed a bat and broke the windows to his car, according to Perrilloux's office.
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
theadvocate.com
What was killing Louisiana horses? Mysterious outbreak led to hunt for clues
Jerome Bellard had no idea what was coming. It was early afternoon on Dec. 3, and one of the workers at the Vermilion Parish horse farm Bellard manages had asked for a ride to town to get a six-pack. As the pickup truck rolled down the driveway, the horses in...
theadvocate.com
Podcast duo tells the story of 'Bloody Angola'
Even for die-hard fans of detective and crime fare, “Bloody Angola” has to come with expectations of what early movie promotions would frequently call a “spine-tingling tale”; and the presentation offered under that gruesome title did not disappoint. “Bloody Angola,” is the name of a two-man...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
theadvocate.com
Ascension 4-H receives $5,000 donation for the growth of its STEM program
Ascension Parish 4-H has received $5,000 to support the growth and recruitment of the 4-H STEM program, a news release said. Elizabeth Tanis Matthews, president of the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts of Louisiana, delivered the funds to Ascension Parish 4-H agents Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois. SPWLA...
theadvocate.com
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests
Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...
theadvocate.com
Letters: New Orleans East has already been discovered
Re: “Do we really want New Orleans East discovered?” (NOLA.com Jan. 21) First, I would like to assert that Eastern New Orleans has already been discovered. The Greater New Orleans East Business Alliance is on a mission to promote economic development. According to the latest census, the population of Eastern New Orleans is approximately 88,000. The average annual household income is $47,627, as reported by SiteZeus in 2022. The number of vehicles that pass through Eastern New Orleans on Interstate 10 daily is 122,000.
theadvocate.com
This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever
WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria
I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
theadvocate.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
theadvocate.com
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana insurance aid bill clears first hurdle; key vote set for Wednesday
After more than three hours of discussion, a bill to offer insurance firms $45 million to write policies in hurricane-battered Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Tuesday. The legislation, House Bill 1, won approval in the House Appropriations Committee without a dissenting vote. The full House is set to vote on...
theadvocate.com
Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern
The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
Comments / 0