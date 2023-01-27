ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Opelousas woman arrested for shooting boyfriend during argument, St. Landry Sheriff says

An Opelousas woman was arrested Friday for shooting her boyfriend during an argument, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Crystal Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder tied to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 167. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement that Bell-Edmond self-reported the shooting to police.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville

An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Roseland man pleads guilty to attempting to kill his niece, DA says

A Roseland man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to kill his niece in 2021, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office. Willie Joe London, 42, of Roseland, was arguing with his niece Roneca London about him trying to drive after drinking alcohol on the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2021. Willie London broke the windows of her home, and she grabbed a bat and broke the windows to his car, according to Perrilloux's office.
ROSELAND, LA
Podcast duo tells the story of 'Bloody Angola'

Even for die-hard fans of detective and crime fare, “Bloody Angola” has to come with expectations of what early movie promotions would frequently call a “spine-tingling tale”; and the presentation offered under that gruesome title did not disappoint. “Bloody Angola,” is the name of a two-man...
WALKER, LA
Ascension 4-H receives $5,000 donation for the growth of its STEM program

Ascension Parish 4-H has received $5,000 to support the growth and recruitment of the 4-H STEM program, a news release said. Elizabeth Tanis Matthews, president of the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts of Louisiana, delivered the funds to Ascension Parish 4-H agents Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois. SPWLA...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
After losing in court, Livingston agrees to drop its temporary ban on carbon capture tests

Livingston Parish agreed to drop a temporary ban on non-hazardous injection wells Monday in response to a federal lawsuit brought against them by a global gas supply company. Air Products, a company planning to build a carbon sequestration site in Lake Maurepas, sued Livingston Parish in October for a moratorium its council passed the month before against seismic tests and Class V injection wells — both of which Air Products needs in order to obtain the permits necessary to move forward with the carbon sequestration project.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Jan. 9-13, 2023

Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 9-13: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Larissa Ann Letulle, executory process. Republic Finance LLC v. Latonya Brown, promissory note. Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank NA v. Lauren Reine, monies due. Mariner Finance LLC v. Omar Cordero, executory judgment. Neighbors...
Letters: New Orleans East has already been discovered

Re: “Do we really want New Orleans East discovered?” (NOLA.com Jan. 21) First, I would like to assert that Eastern New Orleans has already been discovered. The Greater New Orleans East Business Alliance is on a mission to promote economic development. According to the latest census, the population of Eastern New Orleans is approximately 88,000. The average annual household income is $47,627, as reported by SiteZeus in 2022. The number of vehicles that pass through Eastern New Orleans on Interstate 10 daily is 122,000.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever

WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
LOUISIANA STATE
Letters: Out-of-town conservatives feed Cantrell hysteria

I was pleased to see Quin Hillyer’s take on the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, because it clarifies where the misguided hysteria over our mayor is coming from: Conservatives who don’t reside in New Orleans, but who never cease to lecture us about why they don’t like us or the people we elect.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
HAMMOND, LA
Former Walker basketball player making his mark at Southern

The last time most of us saw Gavin Harris, he was busy helping Walker High try to defeat Zachary in the semifinals of the 2021 LHSAA Class 5A playoffs. Even though his profile has been lower recently, he has been busy working on his collegiate game as part of Southern’s basketball team.
WALKER, LA

Community Policy