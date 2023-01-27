ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

PIX11

New Metro-North stations in the Bronx face possible delay

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s already been a long time coming. After a decade of discussion, officials finally broke ground in December on a project to build four new Metro-North Railroad stations in the Bronx with connections to Penn Station in Manhattan. However, at a board meeting in January, MTA planners indicated a scheduling […]
BRONX, NY
The Week

NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter

New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports.  The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions

The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13

The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth

Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?

The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop

A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Bean, Once Half, Is Now Whole

When Herzog & de Meuron’s luxury Tribeca Jenga tower went up at 56 Leonard Street, it came with the promise of a bean. Anish Kapoor was to offer New York City its own version of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture, one that would appear to be squashed under a corner of the tower. When New York asked the developer Izak Senbahar why he’d spent $8 million on the bean, he laughed and said, “The bankers have asked me that. So have my partners.” Senbahar insisted that the New York bean, which would end up 48 feet long and 19 feet tall and weigh 40 tons, was worth it. Yet when the skyscraper was completed in 2017 — and Kapoor himself bought a four-bedroom apartment there — it was noticeably beanless. Only now, five-plus years later, is the bean complete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Harlem residents, state agencies debate 125th St. dispensary proposal

The state cannabis agency is continuing to push for a Harlem cannabis dispensary that a local business group has rallied against. A Manhattan Community Board 10 hearing on a proposed cannabis dispensary at 248 West 125th St. on Thursday night provided a forum for members of the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to engage with a group of residents and business owners who say that the location on the neighborhood’s thoroughfare is not the right place for its first marijuana shop.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Bronx community center needs heat in multi-purpose room

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Bronx New York City Housing Authority development reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to bring the heat to their busy community center.  It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, teens, and older New Yorkers, but Throggs Neck Houses Tenant President Monique Johnson, […]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing

Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

