Read full article on original website
Related
New Metro-North stations in the Bronx face possible delay
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s already been a long time coming. After a decade of discussion, officials finally broke ground in December on a project to build four new Metro-North Railroad stations in the Bronx with connections to Penn Station in Manhattan. However, at a board meeting in January, MTA planners indicated a scheduling […]
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13
The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.
Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
MTA reporting record high on-time buses, subways and trains
In January, subways were on-time 85% of the time while the LIRR ran on-time 96% of the time and a near-perfect 97% for Metro-North.
NY1
MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth
Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
Commercial Observer
Developers Have Rediscovered Bedford-Stuyvesant. Can It Sustain the Boom?
The gentrification of Bedford-Stuyvesant has been in full swing for more than a decade, but it seems to be entering a new phase. A small Nigerian restaurant that opened on Nostrand Avenue during the pandemic has just been named a finalist for a James Beard Award; Chipotle and Shake Shack are coming to the corner of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Street; and the Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation plans to redevelop its eponymous Fulton Street plaza into office buildings.
NYC Pre-K and 3-K daycare providers close to closing, need funds
Daycare owners from Brooklyn to the Bronx claim they are still jumping through hoops to get money for Pre-K and 3-K from the city.
NYC hotel worker calls out city as migrants 'destroy' rooms, 'disrespect' employees: 'No accountability'
Row NYC employee details the "total chaos" that has ensued at the once-luxury hotel as migrants refuse to vacate their free rooms at another establishment.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
Curbed
The Bean, Once Half, Is Now Whole
When Herzog & de Meuron’s luxury Tribeca Jenga tower went up at 56 Leonard Street, it came with the promise of a bean. Anish Kapoor was to offer New York City its own version of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture, one that would appear to be squashed under a corner of the tower. When New York asked the developer Izak Senbahar why he’d spent $8 million on the bean, he laughed and said, “The bankers have asked me that. So have my partners.” Senbahar insisted that the New York bean, which would end up 48 feet long and 19 feet tall and weigh 40 tons, was worth it. Yet when the skyscraper was completed in 2017 — and Kapoor himself bought a four-bedroom apartment there — it was noticeably beanless. Only now, five-plus years later, is the bean complete.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem residents, state agencies debate 125th St. dispensary proposal
The state cannabis agency is continuing to push for a Harlem cannabis dispensary that a local business group has rallied against. A Manhattan Community Board 10 hearing on a proposed cannabis dispensary at 248 West 125th St. on Thursday night provided a forum for members of the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to engage with a group of residents and business owners who say that the location on the neighborhood’s thoroughfare is not the right place for its first marijuana shop.
NY1
NYCHA has 6,000 vacant units as it struggles to quickly make repairs
Nearly 6,000 units in the city’s public housing system are vacant, administration officials said at a City Council hearing Tuesday — and they stay vacant, on average, for close to a year. While the New York City Housing Authority’s vacancy rate — 3.7% — is lower than the...
NYCHA Bronx community center needs heat in multi-purpose room
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Bronx New York City Housing Authority development reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to bring the heat to their busy community center. It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, teens, and older New Yorkers, but Throggs Neck Houses Tenant President Monique Johnson, […]
New Yorkers who owe $$$ on their water bills can get a break through a new NYC program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new New York City program that launched Monday offers water bill debtors a degree of forgiveness if they make an effort to pay what they owe. About 200,000 New Yorkers owe the city $1.2 billion on their water bills, but the new Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program will forgive their debt’s interest — an estimated total value of $150 million — if they start to pay up, according to Mayor Eric Adams.
New York YIMBY
The Fountains Affordable Housing Development Achieves Full Occupancy in East New York, Brooklyn
The Fountains, a 1,163-units affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn, is now 100 percent leased. Developed by The Arker Companies, the complex spans 35 acres and includes six buildings located at 11629 Seaview Avenue, 911 Erskine Street, 10 Schroeder’s Walk, 702 Vandalia Avenue, 881 Erskine Street, and 894 Fountain Avenue.
Washington Square News
Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing
Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
Comments / 0