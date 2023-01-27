When Herzog & de Meuron’s luxury Tribeca Jenga tower went up at 56 Leonard Street, it came with the promise of a bean. Anish Kapoor was to offer New York City its own version of Chicago’s Cloud Gate sculpture, one that would appear to be squashed under a corner of the tower. When New York asked the developer Izak Senbahar why he’d spent $8 million on the bean, he laughed and said, “The bankers have asked me that. So have my partners.” Senbahar insisted that the New York bean, which would end up 48 feet long and 19 feet tall and weigh 40 tons, was worth it. Yet when the skyscraper was completed in 2017 — and Kapoor himself bought a four-bedroom apartment there — it was noticeably beanless. Only now, five-plus years later, is the bean complete.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO