Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Umatilla tribes legalize cannabis possession on their land
Umatilla tribes vote to align cannabis policy with Oregon law. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have legalized cannabis possession on their land. The East Oregonian reports the tribes’ Board of Trustees approved the change Monday night. Changing the policy brings the tribes in line with Oregon law. Anyone 21 or older can now possess and consume cannabis on the reservation. The change does not immediately legalize business operations for marijuana, however. The trustees said they are reviewing policies currently and will decide in the future if they want to approve businesses. (OPB Staff)
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
nbcrightnow.com
Almost $1 million awarded to Benton County businesses in first phase of grant funding
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Nearly $1 million has been distributed to selected Benton County businesses that applied for the first phase of Business Resource Initiative (BRI) grant funding back in October. 237 businesses applied for grant funding and 47 businesses were awarded a total of $957,961 according to a Tri-City Regional Chamber...
nbcrightnow.com
Gov. Kotek focuses on three priorities in 2023-25 recommended budget
OREGON — The Governor of Oregon Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) held a press conference on January 31, 2023 presenting her recommended budget for 2023-2025. She calls it a “mission focused” budget, because it “outlines a path to make significant progress on the top three issues of shared, statewide concern: housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction services, and education.”
Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes
Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
nbcrightnow.com
Bingo for books at the Hermiston library
HERMISTON, Ore.- The Hermiston public library hosted Bingo for Books on January 30. Winners of every round of play were awarded books as prizes. Over 30 people attended Bingo for Books and the library hopes to make it a monthly event. Check with the Hermiston public library for future bingo nights.
nbcrightnow.com
Central and eastern Washington communities among those getting DOT funds to address traffic deaths
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a total of $9,198,763 to the state of Washington through the Safe Streets for All Program. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation announced that 16 Washington communities will receive federal grants to help reverse the statewide increase in traffic deaths.
nbcrightnow.com
Low-income families in rural areas can't afford driving schools, but help may be on the way
PROSSER, Wash. - It's been hard for some to find extra funds to be able to either enroll themselves or their 15-year-olds in driving schools. Recently there've been more and more crashes involving younger drivers in rural areas as well as our area. Representatives from the Washington Department of Licensing...
Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs
Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Measure 110 a successful disaster
Perhaps the grant process for Measure 110 has not been “effective,” (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19). But from my vantage point, Measure 110 itself has been very effective. How? The price of...
KXL
Oregon Solution To Affordable Housing? Make YOU Pay For It
I surely hope folks frustrated about finding a place to live understand you’re in a government-engineered housing shortage. And now, state lawmakers have a plan to make it even worse. But first, remember how we got here. Urban growth boundaries made land for housing scarce…Oregon did to land, what...
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
goodfruit.com
Miriah Falce, a young grower from Prosser, Washington
Family background/Miriah is the first generation in her family to work in agriculture, graduating from Yakima Valley College’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program. Her parents are Elizabeth and Raymond Falce. hometown/Prosser, Washington. crops/grapes. business/Cairdeas Winery. Did you know you wanted to pursue a career in wine?. My family was...
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla Electric Cooperative to receive nearly $90M for eastern OR power grid
OREGON — The Umatilla Electric Cooperative will receive almost $90 million in a federal loan for the expansion and improvement of northeastern Oregon’s electric grid, according to an announcement from Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) The funding will go toward a three-year plan ensuring the UEC’s ability to invest and serve in the area through intensive projects and continued service.
Oregon attorney general talks proposed ghost gun ban, Measure 114 lawsuits
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum unveiled her legislative priorities for 2023, including a bill that would ban ghost guns, after voters passed gun Measure 114 in November -- enacting a high-capacity magazine ban and enhanced permitting.
Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100
A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
phswasco.com
Drug usage in PHS
Unfortunately, drugs like marijuana, alcohol, pills etc… have become more and more common in society but more specifically amongst teenagers. Popular music like Hip Hop and psychedelic rock and famous people like Snoop Dogg and Willy Nelson have had a huge impact on this process by making drugs seem cool and blissful all while ignoring the negative effects. But just how often do you find a student attending Pasco High School that uses some sort of substance? And how do you find an answer?
nbcrightnow.com
Luncheon to celebrate female pioneers in WA wine industry
PROSSER, Wash. — The Alliance of Women in Washington Wine is hosting a “First Ladies of Washington Wine” luncheon at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center on March 23 in celebration of the female pioneers in the Washington wine industry. The luncheon will feature a barbecue salmon lunch sponsored by Anthony’s Restaurants and a panel discussion about the Washington wine industry, which has international recognition, according to the press release from AWWW.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
Comments / 0