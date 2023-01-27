Read full article on original website
Man United signs Sabitzer to cover for injured Eriksen
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the loan signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen on Tuesday. Eriksen could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury, sustained during United’s 3-1 win against Reading in...
American forward Hoppe loaned from Boro to Scotland's Hibs
American forward Matthew Hoppe was loaned to Hibernian of the Scottish Premier League for the rest of the season on Tuesday by Middlesbrough of England's first tier League Championship. A 21-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, Hoppe joined Middlesbrough from Spain's Mallorca last summer but made just six league appearances, all...
Fernandez signing caps big-spending Chelsea's latest spree
Chelsea completed another staggering spending spree by its new American ownership — more than $350 million this time — by signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez for a British-record fee on the final day of the January transfer window on Tuesday. A day of negotiations between Benfica and Chelsea’s...
PSG signing of Ziyech left hanging, Terem Moffi joins Nice
Paris Saint-Germain's attempt to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech apparently hit a late snag Wednesday as the January transfer window came to a close without an official announcement from the clubs. Soon after the midnight deadline, PSG said it loaned goalkeeper Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest until the end of...
Slow transfer day in Spain; Barcelona gets to register Gavi
MADRID (AP) — Forget about signing new players. Barcelona had to work just to register the ones it already had. As part of a slow day for Spanish clubs at the end of the winter transfer window, Barcelona was unable to significantly boost its squad and instead had to work to rearrange its finances and make sure it could fit some of its current players under the salary cap.
Brazilian volleyball player suspended over Lula poll
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian volleyball club Cruzeiro suspended Olympic gold medalist Wallace de Souza on Tuesday after he conducted a social media poll asking his fans whether they would shoot Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the face. The 35-year-old de Souza, who played on...
