cleveland19.com

42-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 31 to help find missing 42-year-old Latonya Woods. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, and 124 pounds. If you see her or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report. Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered. A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Jan. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Andrew Jenkins, who has been missing since Jan. 7. Jenkins was last seen on that date in the 10220 block of Joan Avenue wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, according to police. He was described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

51-year-old man nearly carjacked in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 51-year-old man reported to Akron police that he was nearly carjacked Monday night while dropping someone off. Police said around 8:15 p.m., the man was dropping off a passenger in the 400 block of Cornell Street when two unknown men approached him on foot. The...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in Akron apartment fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday. Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm. When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved. The fire was called under control at about 6:10...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools. Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other. “Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis. Willis is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Skate with Oscar Meyer wieners at Cleveland Public Square!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Square has a question for you: “Want to skate with a wiener?”. If the answer is yes, then go to the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square on Feb. 3!. The Oscar Meyer weiners will be ice skating from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Akron overwhelmed by thousands of illegally dumped tires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - They call it the rubber city and Akron is now becoming known for its problem with illegal tire dumping. 19 News first told you about this issue last week, but we discovered the problem is even more pervasive than we thought. The city of Akron has...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

