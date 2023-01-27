Read full article on original website
Domestic Assault With Handgun Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and pointing a loaded handgun at her has been sentenced to three years in prison. 63-year-old Dong Lam entered into a plea agreement last November and admitted to a second-degree assault charge. A felony...
Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
Teen Hospitalized After Crashing Vehicle into Median in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a teenager in Rochester Saturday night. The crash occurred at the Hwy. 52/Hwy. 14 East interchange around 11:30 p.m. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Sedan was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when it collided with the median.
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers
Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)
Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Six Southeast MN Teachers are Up for ‘Minnesota Teacher of the Year’
First of all, we have to congratulate all of the teachers across Minnesota who were nominated for this award. But we have to toot our own horns a bit, so I'm super excited that there are not one, not two, not three, but six teachers in southeast Minnesota who are candidates for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award!
Rochester Woman Sick of Winter Sings Relatable Song About It (WATCH)
We're all feeling the pain of winter. And not just figuratively, but literally, too. The air hurts my face right now when I go outside. I'm just impatiently waiting for spring and every once in a while I wonder if it would be possible to move to a warmer place. And that's kind of the mindset of a song sung by this Rochester, Minnesota woman.
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
