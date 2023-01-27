ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Plea Deal For Accused Rochester Catalytic Converter Thief

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has entered into a plea agreement with Olmsted County prosecutors to settle five criminal cases, including one involving the theft of a catalytic converter. 42-year-old Bryce Suess entered guilty pleas to a felony count of receiving stolen property, a gross misdemeanor drug...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?

When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Top 15 Spots In Rochester To Buy The Most Amazing Flowers

Top 15 Places to Buy Gorgeous Fresh Flowers in Rochester, Minnesota. There is just something amazing about a bouquet of fresh flowers that brightens up a day. Next time you are on the search for a place in Rochester, Minnesota that sells gorgeous flowers, just use the list below. I searched and found 15 places in the area that are ready to help you create the most gorgeous bouquet or fresh flower arrangements for someone that you love.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)

Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy