Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return

Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees

The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: NFL Referee Is One Who Caused Clock Error Sunday

It wasn't a good day for NFL officiating on Sunday.  Just a few hours after the officiating crew in Philadelphia could find "no evidence" that the ball hit a wire on a punt, the officiating crew in Kansas City decided to say "hold my beer." During the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game, ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory

Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
TEXAS STATE

