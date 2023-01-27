Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes finally says what he really feels after win over Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have been looking forward to the day they beat the Bengals for a while now, and it finally happened. What is the saying? Revenge is a dish best-served cold, and the Chiefs took the life out of the Bengals with a kick to win it. The...
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Gracie Hunt Shares Her Sunday Sideline Outfit and Season Photo Dump
Gracie Hunt and her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had one heck of season that takes them back to the Super Bowl after last night's win over the Bengals. Here's not only her outfit from Sunday's game, but a look back at her whole season with the team... quote:
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, shares prayer as team readies for Super Bowl LVII
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, posted a prayer to her Twitter account on Monday as the team won the AFC Championship.
Chiefs’ QB has powerful moment after doing the unthinkable
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, which is a phrase I don’t know if we were confident in saying. But, they got it done, and it was a full team effort. It wasn’t just Patrick Mahomes going off, or just Travis Kelce. It wasn’t just the defense or just the offense. It was an entire team effort.
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, a county honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Arrowhead Stadium is where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls home, but in a state over 1,000 miles away from Kansas City, there's a street that will make any Chiefs fan feel at home. South Jordan, Utah recently approved a street named after Mahomes.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, certainly enjoyed Sunday night's win over the Bengals. Hunt posed with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the Chiefs' coaching staff and roster had the chance to celebrate with it. On Tuesday afternoon, she posted a picture of her with ...
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Rock responds to Travis Kelce's AFC championship game promo: 'My boy said what he said'
Imitation is the finest form of flattery. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs secured the AFC championship game win over the Bengals, getting their win back from last year's title game and jumpstarting a Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart-esque feud. What happened after the bell set that up. Following the KC...
NFL World Furious With AFC Championship Game Referees
The NFL World - well, everyone outside of Kansas City Chiefs fans - is pretty furious with the AFC Championship Game referees on Sunday night. Kansas City and Cincinnati are tied, 20-20, with less than 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. The Chiefs' latest drive has been kept ...
Look: NFL Referee Is One Who Caused Clock Error Sunday
It wasn't a good day for NFL officiating on Sunday. Just a few hours after the officiating crew in Philadelphia could find "no evidence" that the ball hit a wire on a punt, the officiating crew in Kansas City decided to say "hold my beer." During the fourth quarter of the Bengals-Chiefs game, ...
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Look: Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Response To Trash Talk
There was a lot of trash talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals heading into this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game. A few of the Bengals players referred to Arrowhead as "Burrowhead" while the Cincinnati Mayor joked that Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes' father. That led ...
Colin Cowherd Reacts To 'NFL Is Rigged' Conspiracy Theory
Some NFL fans think the league is rigged because not every call went the way they want. "NFL rigged" trended on Twitter following some questionable officiating in Sunday night's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. You know things are getting out of hand when ...
