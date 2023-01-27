ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Dunkin’ Set to Start Slinging Donuts at Fifth Mesa Outpost

By Drew Pittock
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago
A new Dunkin’ is set to start slinging donuts and pouring coffee at 350 E Southern Ave in Mesa, according to a recently approved sign permit application reviewed by What Now Phoenix .

The permit application was filed by multi-brand franchisee, Quality Brand Group LLC. A representative of Quality Brand Group did not return a request for comment.

Dunkin’ currently operates four locations in Mesa, with another six peppered throughout the Tempe-Scottsdale–Gilbert region.

The first Dunkin’ appeared in Quincy, MA in 1950, courtesy of Bill Rosenberg, who went on to franchise the brand a mere five years later. Today, the company boasts more than 11,300 outposts worldwide, with more than 8,500 of those in 41 states and another 3,200 residing in 36 countries abroad.

As such, the company fancies itself “the world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain, serving more than 3 million customers each and every day,” according to its website , with some 50 varieties of donuts including its iconic seasonal favorites as well as signature coffee drinks.



