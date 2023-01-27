ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
IGO, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Put on a Stunning Lenticular Cloud Show this Week

As another winter storm began rolling through Northern California, the typical alien clouds also began moving over Mount Shasta. It brought a dazzling show to any onlookers this week. Shasta is home to some of the most beautiful and fascinating cloud movements on the planet. The mountain is known to...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

