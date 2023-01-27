Read full article on original website
Related
ebw.tv
ChillyFest Highlights 2023
Cold weather didn’t stop the ChillyFest fans! Attendees enjoyed a number of indoor and outdoor events, plus shopping and eating in Downtown Port Huron. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Detroit Zoo animals play in snow after mid-week storm dumps nearly 8 inches in Royal Oak [VIDEO]
Animals at the Detroit Zoo appeared to relish in the snow after the first major snowstorm of 2023 dumped seven and a half inches in Royal Oak on Wednesday.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
beltmag.com
Pheasants of Detroit
Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band
The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
Tv20detroit.com
More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
fox2detroit.com
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
littleguidedetroit.com
25 Best Playgrounds For Metro Detroit Families
Here at LittleGuide we spend a lot of time at the playground and can recognize parks that offer a little something extra. Soak up some Vitamin D and have fun outside at one of our favorite spots. Innovation Hills (Rochester Hills) Why we love it: It’s massive. Once you enter...
Detroit man wins $2M on scratch off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a scratch off lottery ticket. The 53-year-old player purchased his winning Jackpot Millions ticket at Fast Track Gas Station located at 30953 Mound Road in Warren. "I love playing the Lottery and I play a lot," said the player. "It was Christmas Eve and me and my wife decided to go out and purchase some tickets. When we got in the car after buying our tickets, I looked at the Jackpot Millions ticket and said to her: 'Winning $2 million would be life-changing!'"The lucky played continued and said, "We started scratching our tickets when we got home, and when I saw I'd won the $2 million top prize, I was in shock! Winning this prize is truly life-changing."He recently claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million and plans to pay bills with his winnings.Each $20 Jackpot Millions ticket gives players a chance to win prizes that range from $20 to $2 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
abc12.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday as a moderate snow event approaches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and south of I-69, including Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee. No weather watches or warnings are in effect for counties around the Great Lakes Bay Region or northward.
Comments / 1