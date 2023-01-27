ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

ebw.tv

ChillyFest Highlights 2023

Cold weather didn’t stop the ChillyFest fans! Attendees enjoyed a number of indoor and outdoor events, plus shopping and eating in Downtown Port Huron. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
1077 WRKR

The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band

The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

More than 130 dogs saved during massive dogfighting bust in Detroit area

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's hard knowing that there are dogs out there being subjected to cruel treatment and left to suffer in horrible conditions. There are now fewer thanks to a joint state and federal investigation and the nonprofit organization that was called in to assist with saving 133 dogs in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
retailleader.com

Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open

Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
littleguidedetroit.com

25 Best Playgrounds For Metro Detroit Families

Here at LittleGuide we spend a lot of time at the playground and can recognize parks that offer a little something extra. Soak up some Vitamin D and have fun outside at one of our favorite spots. Innovation Hills (Rochester Hills) Why we love it: It’s massive. Once you enter...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man wins $2M on scratch off lottery ticket

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a scratch off lottery ticket. The 53-year-old player purchased his winning Jackpot Millions ticket at Fast Track Gas Station located at 30953 Mound Road in Warren. "I love playing the Lottery and I play a lot," said the player. "It was Christmas Eve and me and my wife decided to go out and purchase some tickets. When we got in the car after buying our tickets, I looked at the Jackpot Millions ticket and said to her: 'Winning $2 million would be life-changing!'"The lucky played continued and said, "We started scratching our tickets when we got home, and when I saw I'd won the $2 million top prize, I was in shock! Winning this prize is truly life-changing."He recently claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million and plans to pay bills with his winnings.Each $20 Jackpot Millions ticket gives players a chance to win prizes that range from $20 to $2 million.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of Mid-Michigan on Wednesday as a moderate snow event approaches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for counties along and south of I-69, including Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee. No weather watches or warnings are in effect for counties around the Great Lakes Bay Region or northward.
MICHIGAN STATE

