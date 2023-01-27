Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
inforney.com
UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament
Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
inforney.com
Ice pushes back UNT’s signing day press conference, but big announcements are still expected
North Texas is counting down the hours now until national signing day. The first Wednesday in February comes as early as possible this year, which didn’t do UNT any favors as it looks to wrap up the first signing class of coach Eric Morris’ tenure. The February signing...
inforney.com
Live updates: North Texas signing day -- Mean Green land CB Brian Nelson II
It's national signing day and North Texas is set to announce its class on social media over the next few hours. It's one of the most important days in college football. Follow long here in our national signing day running story ... 7:50 -- UNT has already announced several of...
inforney.com
North Texas running signing day coverage -- UNT lands adds highly regarded linebacker Matthew Moore
It's national signing day and North Texas is set to announce its class on social media over the next few hours. It's one of the most important days in college football. Follow long here in our national signing day running story ... 7:50 -- UNT has already announced several of...
inforney.com
UNT just landed one of its highest-rated recruits ever in Houston linebacker Jayven Anderson
North Texas has enjoyed quite a few recruiting wins since Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December. None quite measure up to what UNT accomplished Monday when Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety Jayven Anderson committed to UNT. Anderson is rated No. 54 nationally among linebackers...
inforney.com
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
inforney.com
Man struck, killed after running onto I-20 near Waskom
WASKOM, Texas - A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom Monday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said. A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer...
inforney.com
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
Comments / 0