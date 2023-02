Around 40 people gathered at the site of a fatal crash, the corner of North 35th Street and West Hope Avenue, on Tuesday night to mourn the loss of 1-year-old Zarion Robinson. Zarion died Friday when a 31-year-old woman stole Zarion's mother's car, with Zarion inside, and crashed into another vehicle, killing him, according to Milwaukee police.

