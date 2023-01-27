Austin police officers' body cameras show how deadly shooting of Anthony Franklin unfolded

Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
fox7austin.com
Victim pulled from car, hit in head with weapons during North Austin car jacking: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 15, around 2:17 a.m., two suspects were involved in a carjacking inside the Lotus Village Apartments in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. The suspects pulled...
‘It was horrific’: 1 dead, 4 injured at hookah lounge shooting in northwest Austin
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves Travis County Sheriff's deputy injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials say a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash. A deputy pulled over and exited his vehicle to assist the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off the road in the 3900 block of SH 130 northbound. While assisting the driver, another 18-wheeler...
FOX 28 Spokane
Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas. Police said Monday that 17-year-old Brayden Bolyard died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Police say that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”
Texas salon owners consider closing shop after crime crisis leaves them waiting up 'to an hour' for police
Laura North and Erin Mutschler of Austin, Texas' Headspace Salon explained how escalating homeless crime is making them consider packing up their business.
fox44news.com
Man accused of abduction from police parking lot
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a half-million dollars bond, and is accused of abducting a woman from the Killeen Police Department parking lot. Jaime Ruben Ochoa remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a...
kurv.com
5 People Shot In Austin
Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
Ice on highway causes crash overnight
Police don't not know how many vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 3 a.m.
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard early Tuesday morning. At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.
foxsanantonio.com
One dead in South Austin crash involving at least 10 cars
One person is dead after a crash involving 10 vehicles in south Austin early Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of South Congress Avenue just after 6 a.m. At least one pedestrian was also...
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
Austin police, fire working multiple overnight crashes due to winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) has been working multiple vehicle collisions across the city as a result of the weather. According to APD Watch Command, APD is currently working on seven collisions across the city. The majority of the collisions have occurred on U.S. Highway 183 due to the overpasses accumulating ice overnight.
kwhi.com
ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
3 former Texas high-school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash
Three former high-school athletes in Texas died in a fiery crash after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, officials say. Police tried to pull over Phabian Bynaum, 19, around 4 p.m. Thursday as he sped along US 190, between the towns of Cameron and Milano outside of Austin, with passengers Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, cops said. The three young men were recent graduates and athletes at Cameron High School, Fox 7 Austin reported. It was not immediately clear if the Bynaums were related. Phabian lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another car as authorities chased...
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
fox7austin.com
Car slides on icy road and narrowly avoids stopped vehicle
FOX 7 Austin's Jane Lonsdale was reporting on conditions on SH 71 and FM 973 when the TxDOT camera caught a car sliding on the icy road. Drivers are asked to stay home and avoid being on the roads if possible.
Structure fire caused by a space heater Tuesday morning kills multiple chickens
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire in a shed resulted in the deaths of multiple chickens Tuesday morning. At 7:31 a.m. on Jan. 31, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Carwill Drive. Once on the scene, firefighters discovered the fire had begun in the shed attached to the back of the home.
fox7austin.com
Icy roads in Austin result in several crashes
We continue to see icy road conditions across Central Texas. That has resulted in a lot of crashes, keeping Austin-Travis County EMS very busy.
