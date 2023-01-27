Read full article on original website
Related
Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, you want this electric Audi pickup truck instead
A luxury coupé that turns into a pickup? Yes, please!
qcnews.com
Electrify America EV fast chargers coming in 50-mile intervals
Electrify America on Monday announced an agreement with TravelCenters of America (TA) to install EV fast chargers at the latter’s rest stops. TA and Electrify America hope to install 1,000 individual DC fast-charging stations at 200 locations along major highways over five years, with the first stations coming online in 2023, according to a joint press release.
electrek.co
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EPA range unveiled, combined MPGe rivals Lucid Air EVs
The official EPA ratings are finally out for the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6, and wow, are they impressive, blowing away most expectations. Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ 6 “electrified streamliner” last June to the world, a sportier and more aerodynamic electric vehicle than its first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 SUV.
electrek.co
ZEEKR plans ambitious 2023, including doubling sales, 2 new EV models, and entry into Europe
Young Chinese EV brand ZEEKR is looking to significantly expand its sales and global footprint in 2023, according to an internal letter outlining several of the Geely-owned marque’s goals. In addition to introducing two new EV models this year, ZEEKR is planning to enter key markets in Europe. It makes us wonder if the US could soon be next.
teslarati.com
Tesla offers new $3,000 discount or free Supercharging with trade-ins, slashing prices further
Update: Tesla has confirmed the Model 3 and Model Y are not included in this promotion. Paragraph 7 reflects this, as well as confirmation from Tesla. Tesla is now offering additional discounts or free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new Model S and Model X vehicles, but the automaker is requiring owners to trade in an existing car.
Boeing to deliver its final 747 plane, bringing an end to the world's most iconic jet
For decades, the Boeing 747 has been a paragon of aviation. It was the world's first jumbo jet, and helped usher in the modern era of air travel. But its reign as "Queen of the Skies" will officially come to an end this week as Boeing prepares to roll out its very last of the iconic aircraft. The 747-8 freighter will be delivered to cargo airline Atlas Air on Tuesday, more than 50 years after the model was first pulled out of the hangar, Reuters reported. First manufactured in 1968, the 747 became instantly recognizable for its wide body and trademark hump that...
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
insideevs.com
Here’s How Quickly An EV’s Battery Will Die If You Drive Fast
Owning an electric car is a bit different from the owning experience of an internal combustion engine vehicle, in the sense that you need to be more mindful of where and for how long you need to charge along the way to your destination. And it’s not a negative point – gas and diesel cars need to stop for refueling, too – it’s just a bit different.
electrek.co
2024 GMC Hummer SUV enters production as customers anticipate deliveries
For those lucky enough to get a reservation, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is almost on its way. The attention surrounding GMC’s new electric Hummer surpassed even its own expectations. After unveiling the electrified version of the notorious gas guzzler in April 2021, word soon spread to the masses.
electrek.co
Tesla opens its Supercharger to non-Tesla EVs in Australia
Tesla continues the gradual opening of its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles – now with a few stations in Australia. The timing of the launch of the pilot program in North America is still unknown. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network...
electrek.co
X2 ‘flying car’ from XPeng’s Aero HT becomes first crewed eVTOL to receive flight permit in China
XPeng’s eVTOL business arm AeroHT announced it has received a conditional permit from the Chinese government to continue flights operated by a human in its X2 “flying car.” According to the company, the X2 is the first eVTOL to receive such a permit in the entire country, allowing XPeng AeroHT to continue development on its way to mass-production of eVTOL products like its sixth-generation flying car scheduled for production next year.
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model X Really Has
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.
investing.com
Tesla to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) to offer additional discounts and supercharging incentives. A story by teslarati.com reports today that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now offering an additional $3000 discount or 3 years of free Supercharging incentives with the purchase of new vehicles. However, the automaker is requiring owners trade in an existing car to qualify.
electrek.co
Tesla grows headcount to new record despite waves of layoffs
Tesla confirmed that it grew its headcount by 29,000 employees last year despite waves of layoffs in 2022. 2022 has been a tough year for Tesla employees. They faced waves of layoffs, and the stock price plummeted, which negatively affected their stock options, an important part of their compensation. Despite...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
electrek.co
StoreDot wants you to know where its ultrafast batteries’ raw materials come from
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with London-based supply chain tracing firm Circulor to track the raw materials it uses in its battery cells and manufacturing process. StoreDot says that it wants to “track the provenance and CO2 emissions… in order to prove...
traveltomorrow.com
Swiss startup presents hybrid EV batteries that recharge in 72 seconds
Swiss startup Morand developed a new battery technology, called Morand eTechnology, which promises to revolutionise mobility with its ultra-fast rechargeable battery pack. Morand’s new technology is paving the way for electric vehicle (EV) batteries to charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company said. The new technology uses hybrid ultracapacitors (HUC) cells from Sech SA in combination with advanced controllers to recharge and discharge rapidly, allowing electric cars to be charged in only 72 seconds.
electrek.co
Tesla bursts into top 10 best-selling cars in the world with 2 models; industry should be scared
Tesla has burst into the top 10 best-selling cars in the world with not just one but two models in 2022. It’s something that the industry should be scared of, as manufacturing electric vehicles in volume becomes clearly disruptive. It’s hard to argue against the fact that electric vehicles...
Comments / 0