Hartselle Enquirer
Crestwood Shopping Center sold to Florida investment company
Hartselle’s Crestwood Shopping Center was acquired in December by an investment company based in Nashville and operating out of Sunrise, Fla. The shopping center offers 102,633 square feet of retail space anchored by Kroger and was the former home of the Hartselle annex of the Morgan County Courthouse. Harbor...
WAFF
Many Huntsville diners raise prices to address increased egg costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Breakfast restaurants and diners are facing some egg-scrutiating cost as the rising price of eggs is hitting local Huntsville restaurants hard. Egg prices shot up by nearly 60%, and some people are shelling out more than $8 for a dozen of eggs. As the saying goes,...
doppleronline.ca
Airbnb does not collect Huntsville’s Municipal Accommodation Tax for hosts advises the Town
Do you own or operate a short-term rental in Huntsville?. The Town of Huntsville is advising hosts that airbnb does not automatically collect or remit the 4% Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) on Huntsville properties. Hosts are advised to contact Airbnb directly for instructions on how to set up the MAT...
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
WAAY-TV
GasBuddy: Huntsville-area gas prices continue double-digit increases
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville rose 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 22.9 cents per gallon higher...
WAFF
IRS official, Huntsville accountant address potential tax refund backlogs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tax season is underway and you may notice a few changes as your complete your filings this year. Amy Stapler, a partner at the BMSS accounting firm, says if you want your return back in a timely fashion your best option is to file online. It takes about 21 days to get your return when filed online. If you file paper tax returns, you will have to wait for about six months.
Report: Apartment boom continues in Huntsville
The Rocket City is rapidly becoming Apartment City. According to the 2022 Huntsville Development Review, the number of new apartment units increased by almost 65% in the past year in a city that has grown more than 5.8% since the 2020 Census. “We’re making sure we have the housing for...
Will buying chickens save you money on high egg prices?
With the national average price for a dozen eggs at nearly $4, people are becoming more inclined to buy chickens to raise at home. But is raising chickens all it's cracked up to be?
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit
The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation. Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
WAFF
North Huntsville seeing growth as investors look to revive once forgotten area
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders are calling it the renaissance of north Huntsville. “We are seeing home-grown investors that are buying homes and revitalizing their own areas as well.”. Chris Hulser, President of the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors, says this trend began over a year ago. Old homes...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
What Huntsville wants: Macy’s, In-N-Out burgers, IKEA on residents’ wish lists
If some Huntsville residents have their way, you’ll be able to go through a drive-thru at In-N-Out Burgers before going shopping at Macy’s or IKEA. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has heard some of the requests before but admits In-N-Out is a new one. “I’ve heard people say some...
WAAY-TV
Albertville High School set to get a brand-new band facility with double the space
A big transformation is taking place at Albertville High School. The school is about to get a brand-new band hall, which will be the state's largest. It's all possible due to Covid-19 relief funds. The $6.6-million renovation is for the world-renowned Albertville High School band. The program has 350 members....
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WAAY-TV
Boaz considering plan to phase out city's weather sirens
The Boaz City Council is considering changing its weather preparedness routine. At a recent city council meeting, Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck raised the idea of phasing out the weather sirens. "The current weather sirens are 2006 models," said Beck. "They're becoming obsolete and out of date." He said the...
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
Foundry Farm unveils new chapel
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – More than 175 people attended the ribbon cutting for the new chapel at The Foundry Farm near Holly Pond on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Foundry Ministries Chief Development Officer Joey Daly said the ministry is grateful to everyone who contributed to the project. “The support from the community we received by coming together to address this critical need for our organization will have a lasting impact on hundreds (if not thousands) of individuals for the years to come,” Daly said. “We are excited and extremely thankful.” Daly said the chapel is ready to go and will be used as a place of worship and as an educational/multi-use space. He said Bible study leader Stanley Dye was a catalyst for the chapel project. “Through the design and ultimate construction of the facility, he was at the center of everything,” Daly said. “There are too many others to name. This was a true community effort by our friends and supporters in the Cullman community.” The chapel is located on the property of The Foundry Farm at 575 County Road 1676, Cullman, AL 35058.
