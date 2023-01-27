Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBA
Almost Everyone Agrees Damian Lillard Will Be Named A 2023 All-Star
Unfortunately, it was no surprise that Damian Lillard didn't get voted in as an All-Star starter for the 2023 event when the final tallies were announced last week on TNT. He's never made the year exhibition via vote of the fans, players (at least those who bother to submit ballots) and media despite the best effort in Rip City. That doesn't stop anyone from trying, but after 11 seasons, Lillard has never gotten all that close to being named a starter, though he has been named an All-Star six times.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
1 Prospect Is 'Stealing The Show' At Senior Bowl Today
It's the week of the Senior Bowl, which means numerous NFL talent evaluators are looking to see how these college prospects do. During the week, players participate in drills before it all culminates this Saturday for a game. So far, Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is "stealing the show" ...
NBA
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
NFC Championship Game Officials Getting Crushed For Performance
We've already had a couple of controversial calls in the NFC Championship Game and we're only one quarter into it. On the first drive of the game, the officiating crew awarded Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver De'Vonta Smith a catch on 4th & 3 that should've been ruled incomplete. The ball hit ...
NBA
Recap: Wizards beat Spurs 127-106, earn sixth-straight win behind Avdija's career-high 25 points
The Wizards strolled into San Antonio on Monday night seeking a season-best six-straight wins. Kristaps Porzingis returned to the court in dominant fashion on both offense and defense and Deni Avdija poured in a career-high 25 points, leading the Wizards to a 127-106 victory over the Spurs. This win was the first road win in San Antonio for the Wizards since 1999, snapping a 22-game losing streak.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 31, 2023
Due to an exclusive national TV broadcast on TNT, it will be a late one for New Orleans (26-25) and fans Tuesday night. Tip-off between the Pelicans and Denver (34-16) is at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 8:30. Bally Sports TV will return for Thursday’s road-trip finale at Dallas.
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25) are back on Monday night to take on the Sacramento Kings (27-21) at Target Center. Minnesota is on a three-game win streak after defeating Sacramento on Saturday night, 117-110. Anthony Edwards had a game-high 34 points in the competition, scoring 16 of them in the third quarter. D’Angelo Russell added 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels had 15 points.
NBA
76ers Host Magic, Seeking Eighth Straight W | Gameday Report 49/82
The 76ers (32-16) will seek their eighth consecutive victory Monday, hosting the Orlando Magic (19-31). After an impressive 126-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets (34-16) on Saturday, the Sixers are 20-4 in their last 24 games. The Sixers have risen to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the No....
NBA
Preview: Wizards ride five-game winning streak into San Antonio to face Spurs
WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols -- out) Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness -- questionable) Josh Richardson (left knee soreness -- probable) Devin Vassell (left knee procedure -- out) KRISTAPS PORZINGIS' RETURN. Kristaps Porzingis has missed the Wizards' last three games with a left...
NBA
Orlando Magic Just Had Their Best 3-Point Shooting Month in a While
PHILADELPHIA -- One of several things that stood out about the Orlando Magic in the month of January was their 3-point shooting. They made 38.1 percent of their 3-pointers on 31.7 attempts per contest. This is quite significant, as it was the first time in franchise history that they shot...
NBA
Keegan Murray Named to 2023 Jordan Rising Stars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. ---- Today, the NBA announced that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named to the 2023 Jordan NBA Rising Stars. In his debut season with Sacramento, Murray has posted averages of 12.3 points (45.2 FG%, 42.2 3pt%, 80.7 FT%), 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 29.7 minutes per game in 47 games (45 starts). Among rookies, the former Iowa product ranks first in 3-point field goals made (119) and 3-point shooting percentage while also sitting fourth in total points (579) and points per game. This season, Murray is one of nine players to total at least 500 points and 100 made 3s while shooting 40.0% or better from beyond the arc, tying Luka Doncic for the second-fewest games to reach 100 career triples (42 games).
