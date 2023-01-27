CARSON—After a last second win Thursday over Cal State East Bay, the Chico State women's basketball team had a chance to go a perfect 4-0 on its two-week road trip—but to do it, the Wildcats would have to beat nationally-ranked Cal State Dominguez Hills on its home floor. In yet another dramatic game-ender, Myli Martinez hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left, and the Wildcats—which had squandered a 23-point third quarter lead—successfully knocked the No. 4 Toros from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday by a score of 73-72. The Wildcats' biggest victory of the season extended Chico State's current winning streak to five straight, and raised the 'Cats' overall record to 14-6 overall and 10-4 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The 'Cats stayed tied with Cal State LA for third place in the conference standings.

