Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU gets icy cold reception in Fort Worth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia got an icy cold reception at TCU on Monday night, and no matter how hard it tried, it could not light a fire that would keep it from falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs, avenging their loss in Morgantown 13 days earlier.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU falls to No. 15 TCU in Fort Worth

West Virginia went to Fort Worth Wednesday night looking for a season sweep of No. 15 TCU, but instead, it was the Horned Frogs who got revenge for the Mountaineers’ 74-64 victory 13 days ago in Morgantown. This time Texas Christian (17-5, 6-3) turned the tables on WVU (13-9,...
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

University's Josh Edwards wins McCoy Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track title in 2022. For a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23

West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU's Erik Stevenson takes Big 12 newcomer weekly honor

West Virginia's Erik Stevenson collected his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor after helping the Mountaineers teams to a pair of wins. Included was an 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which resulted in a 7-3 Big 12 advantage. Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Notre Dame boys knock off Southern Garrett for first home win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time this season, Notre Dame boys basketball’s home fans got to see a win. After a rough start to the season that included losses in all seven home games and just one road victory at Parkersburg Catholic, the Irish got into the win column on Angelo Basile Court on Tuesday, defeating Southern Garrett (Md.) 53-46. Balanced scoring and effective deep shooting led Notre Dame (2-14) past the visiting Rams.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/30/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins discusses preparing for an opponent the second time around in a season and the positives and negatives of having multiple players who can take the lead in crunch time. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bush, Carson place for Lewis County at tough WSAZ

Lewis County Wrestling travelled to Huntington this weekend for the largest and toughest tournament held in West Virginia each year, and came away with two wrestlers in the Top 8 of their classes in a tournament where it’s considering a feat to make the second day of wrestling. The...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Vincent stays locked in as senior season winds down

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — As her senior swim season draws to a close, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent took time to reflect on her record-setting career and offered a glimpse at what her future has in store. Vincent fell in love with competitive swimming at an early age and...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

LC Junior Wrestling host Coalfield North Regionals

Lewis County Junior Wrestling had a big weekend with two competitions including the Coalfields North Regional which was hosted at Lewis County High School. Prior to the Coalfield Regionals the team participated in the Bridgeport Brawl were six Lewis County wrestlers took first place in their respective divisions including three girls division champions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

Feb. 1, 1832: Education reformer Alexander Luark Wade was born. Wade reorganized rural Monongalia County schools to require progress through eight prescribed levels with a graduating exercise and receipt of a diploma. Wade’s system worked so well it was copied in other counties and states. Feb. 1, 1901: Frank...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown, West Virginia, Council discusses trash, zoning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A renewal contract with Republic Services for trash pickup in the city and a zoning change request were the two items discussed by the Morgantown City Council at its regular committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday. The zoning request would change three adjoining...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Making of an actor or a doctor in God's good time

All my life growing up in Buckhannon, West Virginia, I have heard from 4-H leaders, Scout masters, coaches, and Sunday school teachers that God has a plan for each of our lives. The interview that Allia Shaver, student journalist, conducted with Brody Hull, movie actor, and Heather Hull, movie producer,...
BUCKHANNON, WV

