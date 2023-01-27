It hasn’t been officially announced that the 2023 football season will be the last for Texas as a member of the Big 12 Conference, but the league’s long-awaited schedule revealed Tuesday is widely expected to be the final time the Longhorns and those who follow the program will be waiting on the conference office to finalize and put out a slate before Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC. Along with hosting Rice and Wyoming and traveling to Alabama in non-conference play, the Longhorns will tangle with the Sooners in their annual grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in one of their nine Big 12 games.

