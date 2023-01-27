ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: No. 2 Tennessee basketball at Florida

No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) hits the road again on Wednesday night following back-to-back home games to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call on ESPN2. Fans can also catch...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Texas Longhorns 2023 Big 12 schedule: A game-by-game look at conference play with schedule revealed

It hasn’t been officially announced that the 2023 football season will be the last for Texas as a member of the Big 12 Conference, but the league’s long-awaited schedule revealed Tuesday is widely expected to be the final time the Longhorns and those who follow the program will be waiting on the conference office to finalize and put out a slate before Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC. Along with hosting Rice and Wyoming and traveling to Alabama in non-conference play, the Longhorns will tangle with the Sooners in their annual grudge match at the Cotton Bowl in one of their nine Big 12 games.
AUSTIN, TX
The Flagship: Assessing Texas football's 2023 Big 12 schedule

After a lengthy seven-week delay, the 2023 Big 12 football schedule has been unveiled and The Flagship Podcast takes an in-depth look at the Longhorns' slate of conference games in this week's show. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their initial thoughts on Texas' 2023 Big 12 schedule, which includes only one road game outside of the state of Texas and also features two games against new conference members — home against BYU and at Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
Flagship Video: Texas' 2023 schedule could lead to Longhorns return to the Big 12 title game

The long-awaited 2023 Big 12 football schedule is live and The Flagship Podcast has all of the details of what the Texas Longhorns will be up against in conference play this season! Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes give their thoughts on the Longhorns' Big 12 slate of games, including how Texas was surprisingly given a somewhat favorable schedule in what could be the Longhorns and Sooners final season playing in the Big 12 Conference, plus much, much more! It's another football overload episode of The Flagship Podcast Texas fans won't want to miss!
AUSTIN, TX
Rick Barnes talks development of freshman guard BJ Edwards

Tennessee has enjoyed the impacts of Tobe Awaka and Julian Phillips as freshmen this season. Phillips, a former five-star, has started all 21 games this season for the Vols while Awaka has asserted himself with his ability to rebound the basketball. The two were part of a four-man 2022 signing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Todd Golden talks upcoming opponent, No. 2 Tennessee

Florida coach Todd Golden met with local media ahead of the Gators' clash with the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the O'Connell Center. Here's what Golden said before UF takes the court ahead of facing the Vols. On the overall challenge of Tennessee:. Golden: "They're...
GAINESVILLE, FL
