ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabton, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State suspends Yakima massage therapist's license due to rape charge

YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Health are suspending the license of Yakima County massage therapist Jesus Bautista Rodriguez amid a third-degree rape charge. He’s accused of exhibiting “a pattern of sexual misconduct against clients,” according to the press release form the DOH.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras

GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
GRANDVIEW, WA
98.3 The KEY

Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside

The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Toppenish city council approves code that will make public drug use a misdemeanor

Toppenish city council cracking down on public drug use, working around the Blake decision to do what they say is needed to protect their community. "We get routine complaints of people openly using narcotics in public at the parks, at businesses," said John Clary, chief at Toppenish Police Department. "It's almost daily we get these complaints."
TOPPENISH, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting

The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy