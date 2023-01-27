Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
KIMA TV
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
nbcrightnow.com
State suspends Yakima massage therapist's license due to rape charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Health are suspending the license of Yakima County massage therapist Jesus Bautista Rodriguez amid a third-degree rape charge. He’s accused of exhibiting “a pattern of sexual misconduct against clients,” according to the press release form the DOH.
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
FOX 11 and 41
YCSO investigating deadly crash in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is currently on the scene of a deadly crash on the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd in Sunnyside. According to Casy Schilperoort with the YCSO the crash happened around 7 a.m. when a car reportedly drove into a building. Van...
yaktrinews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly trashing Kennewick store, trying to assault employee
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick convenience store and trying to assault the store employee. According to investigators with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities reported...
KIMA TV
Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras
GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside. Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building. According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
KIMA TV
Wapato man arrested during traffic stop in Oregon found with 10 lbs. of meth
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Wapato man has been arrested after he was found with 10 pounds of meth, 3 pounds of heroin, and 1 pound of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Oregon, according to Oregon State Police. Officers say an SUV was stopped on Highway 97 near...
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
KIMA TV
Toppenish city council approves code that will make public drug use a misdemeanor
Toppenish city council cracking down on public drug use, working around the Blake decision to do what they say is needed to protect their community. "We get routine complaints of people openly using narcotics in public at the parks, at businesses," said John Clary, chief at Toppenish Police Department. "It's almost daily we get these complaints."
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
‘I killed those people.’ Woman overhears accused gunman’s call to mom, WA cops say
Three people were shot dead at a Circle K in Yakima, police said.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
