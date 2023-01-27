ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot. Investigators said the incident happened Thursday as Fancher...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

About 80 inmates released with ankle monitors under new law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Devastated and outraged’: Central Florida reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement and government leaders across Central Florida have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after authorities said he ran after being pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving, WHBQ-TV reported. Police said officers had two “confrontations” with Nichols and that afterward, he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to WHBQ.
MEMPHIS, FL
San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
CONNECTICUT STATE

