cbs12.com
Sheriff: Wanted felon who fled to North Dakota will be extradited back to Florida
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted since 2011 will be extradited back to Indian River County after he was caught in North Dakota. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 12, the Street Crimes Unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were notified of an active case involving Patrick O’Rourke.
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
WESH
St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot. Investigators said the incident happened Thursday as Fancher...
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
click orlando
‘How much trouble am I in?’: Principal of St. Cloud High School accused of keying car at Publix parking lot
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief after keying a car at a Publix store, according to the sheriff’s office. Principal Nathaniel Fancher, 48, faces the charge following an “incident” that happened outside of school...
Citrus County Chronicle
About 80 inmates released with ankle monitors under new law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill could lead to more 'stand your ground' cases
LAKE MARY, FL - One Central Florida attorney said he expects to see more "stand your ground" cases if a bill allowing concealed carry without a license were to pass in Florida. "If someone breaks into my house and I have a gun and I feel endangered, I can protect...
‘Hell no:’ Florida bill banning left-lane cruising sparks mixed reactions
Florida’s highway drivers might see an end to left-lane cruisers if a bill filed in the State Capitol Becomes law, but the bill is sparking some mixed reactions.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins a slew of red state prosecutors in asking Congress to squelch outlaws from having outlaw cellphones while behind bars. As reported by Florida Daily on Monday, the Sunshine State’s Republican AG advocates that Congress allow states the authority to
floridabulldog.org
Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows
In 2018 Florida legislators — even the NRA posse — bowed to the urgent need for gun control after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: They passed minimal reforms including a red flag law. The law sanctions a violence-prevention strategy that allows state court judges...
‘Devastated and outraged’: Central Florida reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement and government leaders across Central Florida have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after authorities said he ran after being pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving, WHBQ-TV reported. Police said officers had two “confrontations” with Nichols and that afterward, he complained of shortness of breath. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to WHBQ.
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
Florida lawmaker proposes bill to allow fees instead of security deposits for renters
A Florida lawmaker proposed new legislation to let renters pay fees instead of a security deposit.
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today accused anti-gunners in Florida of “once again promoting hysteria” at the announcement of “Constitutional Carry” legislation, which would allow law-abiding Sunshine State residents to carry firearms for personal protection without having to obtain
10NEWS
Florida wildlife officials recommend charges against man seen beating shark with hammer
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recommended charges be pressed against a man recently seen out of Indian Harbour Beach beating a shark with a hammer. WESH reports FWC is proposing two misdemeanors against the man after an investigation. The State's Attorney's...
Citrus County Chronicle
Connecticut may exonerate accused witches centuries later
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Decades before the infamous Salem witch trials in Massachusetts, Alse Young was killed at the gallows in Connecticut, becoming the first person on record to be executed in the American colonies for witchcraft. The Windsor town clerk registered the death on May 26, 1647, in...
niceville.com
Florida man pleads guilty to role in buying, selling Medicare beneficiary ID numbers
FLORIDA – A South Florida man has pled guilty to his role in a scheme that involved the buying and selling of millions of Medicare beneficiary identification numbers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Charles William McElwee, 36, pled guilty in...
