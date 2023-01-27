Read full article on original website
Former Oracle exec to lead digital health efforts at the FDA
The Food and Drug Administration has tapped former Oracle Senior Vice President Troy Tazbaz as its director of digital health. Mr. Tazbaz spent 11 years at Oracle and worked on the company's cloud transformation efforts, according to his LinkedIn. In his new role at the FDA, he will be responsible...
4 health system collaborations with Big Tech
Hospitals and health systems have been looking to Big Tech for partnerships that will help them improve their EHR and administrative operations and find innovative care solutions. Here are four health system collaborations with Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft from the past month:. 1. Boston-based Tufts Medicine had EHR installation...
3 healthcare companies Silicon Valley Bank is investing in
Silicon Valley Bank's venture capital and credit arm, SVB Capital, has been making some recent notable investments into healthcare companies. Here are three SVB Capital investments Becker's has covered since Jan.17:. The venture capital group led a $25 million financing round for Health Payment Systems, a healthcare financing company. The...
Amazon in the headlines: 7 recent healthcare moves
From rolling out a new medication prescription service, to clearing a regulatory hurdle regarding its pending One Medical acquisition, Amazon is continuing to increase its healthcare presence. Here are seven times Amazon made healthcare news since Jan. 3, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review. Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner said he...
Serena Williams' VC fund invests in women's health platform
Teal Health, a women's health platform initially focusing on cervical cancer, raised $8.8 million in a seed financing round that saw participation from Serena Ventures, the venture capital fund of tennis star Serena Williams. Teal Health offers at-home cervical cancer screening. The company plans to use the seed financing to...
3 ways health systems are using AI to improve patient care
From backing artificial intelligence-based startups that can detect emotions to developing an artificial intelligence-based tool that can predict "ICU delirium," here are three ways hospitals and health systems are using artificial intelligence to improve patient care:. Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is...
Oracle Cerner looks to create a modernized healthcare ecosystem in 2023
Coming off of its $28.4 billion acquisition from Oracle, Cerner is looking to create the "world's first truly modern healthcare ecosystem," Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries, told Becker's. Mr. Sicilia shared two areas of focus for the company in 2023. First, Mr. Sicilia said the EHR...
St. Jude Children's names first chief business innovation officer
Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has named Catherine Corbin its first chief business innovation officer. Ms. Corbin most recently served design company IDEO as partner and managing director of its Chicago studio, according to a news release shared with Becker's. During her four years there, she helped St. Jude develop strategic investments, like its Family Commons space and St. Jude Global Alliance.
Mass General Brigham reports over $2B loss amid hike in expenses
Boston-based Mass General Brigham, which earlier this month said it would introduce a number of cost-cutting measures, reported an audited net loss of over $2 billion in fiscal 2022. The $2.26 billion loss for the year ended Sept. 30 compared with a $3.2 billion gain in 2021. Like many healthcare...
Tower Health names new CFO, hires advisory firm
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has named Mike Eesley as its new CFO, effective immediately. The healthcare system has also retained advisory firm Houlihan Lokey to "strengthen the system's financial structure." Mr. Eesley, who had been serving as Tower's chief transformation officer since November 2021, was previously CEO of Centegra,...
Head of Oracle Health engineering exits
Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, has abruptly left the company, TheRegister reported Jan. 25. In his role, Mr. Johnson was in charge of developing Oracle's strategic direction. He also oversaw product strategy, engineering and operations of Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure portfolio. Mr. Johnson also had...
NYU Langone Health gains stake in 3D digital surgery platform
New York City-based NYU Langone Health has gained an equity stake in 3D digital surgery company Medical iSight as part of a development deal. The collaboration will test the company's visualization, navigation and predictive algorithms on the removal of blood clots after a stroke and blood vessel repair after an aneurysm.
Dollar General CFO to retire as retailer dips toes in healthcare
John Garratt will retire as CFO of Dollar General on June 2 after more than eight years with the company. 1. Dollar General said it will evaluate options for its next CFO but is not currently conducting an external search. 2. The move comes at a time when Dollar General...
Veradigm makes EHR data available in Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership format
Veradigm, formerly known as Allscripts, is making network EHR data available within the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership and Common Data Model format. The deidentified dataset, which contains three integrated EHR sources, is now available in Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership and Common Data Model format version 5.3.1, according to a Jan. 30 release from Veradigm.
What Oracle Cerner did in January
From U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs EHR updates to new genomics and kidney diagnostic tools, here is what Oracle Cerner did in January. 1. Oracle Cerner had 80 open IT positions Jan. 24 including senior test automation engineer, software engineer and technical solution analyst. 2. Multiple VA medical facilities across...
Civica picks insulin injector supplier
Civica has selected Ypsomed AG as its manufacturer and supplier of insulin dosing injector pens. Civica plans to produce insulin biosimilars in both vials and prefilled pens and sell them at significantly lower prices than insulins currently on the market, according to a Jan. 31 company press release. The company...
Rochester seeking $220K state grant for Mayo Clinic startup
The city of Rochester, Minn., is seeking a $220,000 grant from the state to fund a Mayo Clinic startup, the Post Bulletin reported. The Rochester-based health system and venture capital firm Eclipse launched RadioPharma in October with $6 million in seed funding. The startup aims to develop technology for cancer-treating radiopharmaceuticals.
Nebraska Medicine continues to report positive income even as expenses rise
Nebraska Medicine, which operates a 718-bed acute care hospital in Omaha, said it had net income of $12.7 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2022, even as expenses rose significantly. That figure compared with net income of $74.4 million in the same period of 2021. Higher operating expenses...
Cone Health assigned 'AA' rating on new debt amid strengthening finances
Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has been assigned an "AA" rating on new debt, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 30. The outlook for the debt is stable, Fitch added. The rating reflects an expectation Cone Health will gradually return to stronger results in the medium term, Fitch said. After a challenging fiscal 2021, operating results weakened further in 2022 because of contract labor costs and the need to improve pay for full-time staff, the agency said.
Meditech in the last 30 days
From new partnerships with health systems to a new integrated clinical tool, here are six updates on Meditech's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in January. Meditech reported that its subscription-based Expanse Meditech-as-a-service platform gained nine new clients in the fourth quarter. Meditech partnered with interoperability...
