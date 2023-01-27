ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism

ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
ASHLAND, OH
Ashland County Spelling Bee crowns new middle school spelling champs

ASHLAND — Ashland county's finest middle school spellers competed in the annual Ashland County Spelling Bee on Tuesday, resulting in two champions and two runners-up. In the sixth grade category, Jacob Snay of St. Edward School took home the trophy, while Anna Grissinger from Ashland Middle School came in second.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fredericktown posts win at Elgin's expense

Fredericktown pushed past Elgin for a 66-51 win on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Elgin and Fredericktown squared off with February 12, 2022 at Elgin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Family Tradition: Loudonville's Vermilya owns single-game scoring record

LOUDONVILLE — Nothing Corri Vermilya does on a basketball court surprises Loudonville coach Tyler Bates anymore. Bates, who has quietly rebuilt one of north central Ohio’s most tradition-rich small-school programs during his 10 seasons, never raised an eyebrow when his do-it-all junior broke Loudonville’s single-game scoring record with an impossible 59 points in a 71-68 win against Ohio Cardinal Conference leader Mansfield Senior on Jan. 17.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
No pain, no gain: Marion Harding overcomes Galion

Marion Harding put together a victorious gameplan to stop Galion 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 30. Last season, Marion Harding and Galion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
Ontario trips Crestview in overtime

ONTARIO -- Tim Mergel thinks his Ontario Warriors are trending in the right direction as the postseason beckons. A 65-62 overtime win against Crestview (16-2) on Friday night at the O-Rena -- his team's third straight victory -- offered additional evidence to support that belief.
ONTARIO, OH

