New testing center offers Pearson VUE tests to public, as well as services to AU students
ASHLAND -- When Kristy Tipton started working at Ashland University in June, part of her job was to get a new testing center off the ground. Tipton, whose job also includes online program support, said she couldn’t have done it without the help of many people.
WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools
ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
Columbus developer makes offer on vacant Pump House building to renovate into 'boutique hotel'
ASHLAND — A developer out of Columbus has offered to buy the former, vacant Pump House building in order to renovate the existing structure into a “boutique hotel” with up to 70 rooms, according to Ashland Mayor Matt Miller. Miller said the developer is affiliated with a...
Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlights projects in 'state of the city' address
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller highlighted several projects and the city’s economic health during his fifth “state of the city” address Monday night at Ashland High School’s Archer Auditorium. The event — attended by around 50 to 60 people — started with a short...
Ashland County Spelling Bee crowns new middle school spelling champs
ASHLAND — Ashland county's finest middle school spellers competed in the annual Ashland County Spelling Bee on Tuesday, resulting in two champions and two runners-up. In the sixth grade category, Jacob Snay of St. Edward School took home the trophy, while Anna Grissinger from Ashland Middle School came in second.
Man with Ashland ties sought in rape case headlines Fugitive of the Week list
MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding these four men as part of its Fugitives of the Week list. Three of these men are wanted in connection to sex-offense cases.
Ashland County Property Transfers from January 2023
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Dec. 27 to Jan. 24. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
Ashland search committee recommends Valentine for Arrows' football coaching job
ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School Football Coach Search Committee has recommended Scott Valentine as its head football coaching choice, according to a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon. Valentine was Head Coach at Madison Comprehensive High School last season. The Rams finished 1-9.
Fredericktown posts win at Elgin's expense
Fredericktown pushed past Elgin for a 66-51 win on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Elgin and Fredericktown squared off with February 12, 2022 at Elgin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Family Tradition: Loudonville's Vermilya owns single-game scoring record
LOUDONVILLE — Nothing Corri Vermilya does on a basketball court surprises Loudonville coach Tyler Bates anymore. Bates, who has quietly rebuilt one of north central Ohio’s most tradition-rich small-school programs during his 10 seasons, never raised an eyebrow when his do-it-all junior broke Loudonville’s single-game scoring record with an impossible 59 points in a 71-68 win against Ohio Cardinal Conference leader Mansfield Senior on Jan. 17.
No pain, no gain: Marion Harding overcomes Galion
Marion Harding put together a victorious gameplan to stop Galion 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 30. Last season, Marion Harding and Galion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
Ontario trips Crestview in overtime
ONTARIO -- Tim Mergel thinks his Ontario Warriors are trending in the right direction as the postseason beckons. A 65-62 overtime win against Crestview (16-2) on Friday night at the O-Rena -- his team's third straight victory -- offered additional evidence to support that belief.
