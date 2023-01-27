ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLM protesters demand justice for Tyre Nichols, Keenan Anderson in Venice

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of protesters gathered in Venice Sunday to demand police reform in the wake of the deaths of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and Keenan Anderson in Los Angeles. Demonstrators organized by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles gathered at the Venice intersection where Anderson was tased by Los Angeles Police Department officers earlier this month. Anderson died in police custody later that day.
