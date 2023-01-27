ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

A Vancouver-Based Restaurant Comes to NorthPark, and Two Local Markets Debut This Spring

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas

More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas

A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
FRISCO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas

Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Black Chamber Demolishing Historic HQ

On a rainy day in South Dallas last week, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (DBCC) still looked toward a brighter tomorrow as it announced plans to demolish its historic building at a press conference on Tuesday, January 24. The past and present leadership of the DBCC and members of...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions

FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Activates Inclement Weather Shelters

The City of Dallas has activated temporary inclement weather shelters for the homeless. “Freezing rain, ice accumulations and ice-related travel impacts will be possible Monday through Wednesday,” the City tweeted Sunday evening. “The Office of Homeless Solutions has activated Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters due to these conditions.”. The...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy