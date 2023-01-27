Read full article on original website
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
A Vancouver-Based Restaurant Comes to NorthPark, and Two Local Markets Debut This Spring
The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
The Top 6 Most Romantic Valentine’s Dinners In Dallas & Collin County
If you are in need of a plan for Feb. 14, have a look at our favorite picks for romantic dinners in Collin County. From a dinner powered by the aphrodisiac effects of seafood to a Mexican menu to spice things up to tea with the gals, whatever your heart desires this St. Valentine’s Day you’ll find right here.
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
285-Unit Luxury Rental Community To Be Developed In Frisco, Texas
A brand new 285-unit, five-story multifamily rental community has been announced to be built in Frisco, with construction scheduled to begin in February of this year. According to market news website Yahoo! Finance, the Texas-based project is a joint venture between luxury home company Toll Brothers, Inc. — through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living rental division — and apartment investment group Pondmoon Capital USA.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Centre | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Centre is a large mall with more than 150 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market, Anthropologie, Cotton:On and Lucky Brand.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas
I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.
Baylor Scott & White hospital planned for north Frisco
The rezoned 47-acre area is at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A new $265 million Baylor Scott & White hospital is coming to north Frisco near the Professional Golfers’ Association of America development, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Black Chamber Demolishing Historic HQ
On a rainy day in South Dallas last week, the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce (DBCC) still looked toward a brighter tomorrow as it announced plans to demolish its historic building at a press conference on Tuesday, January 24. The past and present leadership of the DBCC and members of...
KHOU
How bad are the roads in Dallas-Fort Worth? Here are some scenes from North Texas
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
Wow! Video Shows Boats on Fire in Rockwall, Texas at Chandler’s Landing Marina
To most people owning a boat would be a dream come true, to be able to get on the water whenever you want would be amazing. But the video that was taken yesterday at Chandler’s Landing Marina in Rockwall, Texas was anything except a dream come true. The video...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Activates Inclement Weather Shelters
The City of Dallas has activated temporary inclement weather shelters for the homeless. “Freezing rain, ice accumulations and ice-related travel impacts will be possible Monday through Wednesday,” the City tweeted Sunday evening. “The Office of Homeless Solutions has activated Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters due to these conditions.”. The...
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
