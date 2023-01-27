ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Inside the Magic

Beloved Universal Studios Ride Reopens After Year-Long Shutdown

Following a year-long closure, one beloved attraction has seemingly made its return to Universal Studios in Orlando. While there are plenty of thrills to be hard at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few rides compare to the intensity, and overall fun factor found on Revenge of the Mummy. Unfortunately, the...
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

An insider perspective of Rock the Universe 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando’s annual Rock the Universe event boasts of being the largest Christian music festival in Florida. This year, the event occurred Jan. 27-28, 2023, with concerts featuring award-winning musical artists like Skillet, Matthew West, and Zac Williams. We asked a Christian clergy member to check out Rock the Universe 2023 and offer insight into the event.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

What’s Going On With Disney’s Major Move To Florida?

We are in the midst of an unprecedented period of change within the Disney company. Just in the past year alone, we witnessed a dramatic CEO shakeup, the closure of a popular Magic Kingdom attraction, and currently we are preparing for the beginning of the official 100th Anniversary celebrations for the Walt Disney Company.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood Closes Location Permanently

The location is closed for good. At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy tons of exhilarating rides and attractions. From Harry Potter to Transformers, the theme Park has it all. However, for those who want to shop, Universal has you covered as well. Similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
denisesanger.com

Ultimate List Of Things To Do In Cocoa Beach Florida

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Top-rated, fun destination you will want to visit Again and Again. Are you looking for the perfect beach getaway? Cocoa Beach Florida...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL
floridaescape.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

The Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party is back in Historic Downtown Sanford for its 9th year! This exciting community event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious food, live music, and lots of fun. Guests can gather at the parade starting point on...
SANFORD, FL
bungalower

Go Fund Me launched for local chef

Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
WINTER PARK, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport Adds NEW Route

We keep a close eye on all the news coming out of the airport like transportation changes and updates coming to the airport itself. A few months ago it was announced that a new Canadian airline would add a route to and from Orlando Airport in January, and now that day is finally here.
ORLANDO, FL
macaronikid.com

What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!

The beginning of February is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
bungalower

Puppy Bowl 2023 to feature local adoptable pups

The Super Bowl is coming up quickly on Sunday, February 12, but more importantly, that means it’s time for another Puppy Bowl. This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature a whopping 122 puppies from shelters across the county, including six adorable and adoptable puppies from Orlando favorite, Florida Little Dog Rescue (Website).
ORLANDO, FL

