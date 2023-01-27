Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
Plainsman
FCS America donates car seat ponchos to M&M Day Care
Employees and children at M&M Day Care in Huron recently accepted 35 donated car seat ponchos to encourage winter car seat safety. Local Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) teammates handmade the car seat ponchos and delivered them. Studies show placing children in a car seat while wearing bulky winter...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week for 1-31-23
On 1-11-23 at approximately 2:09 PM, an unknown male and female entered a business located in the 2200 block of South Mentzer in Mitchell and picked out numerous pieces of clothing and a backpack. The individuals ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise valued at approximately $500. The individuals fled in a 2008 White Chevy Malibu. See attached photographs of the suspect.
