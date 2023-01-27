Read full article on original website
Murder suspect pleads guilty on first day of trial
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. agreed to plea guilty, in exchange for the firearm enhancement charge to be dropped. At one point during the trial, Kiper was removed from...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
Evansville Police release list of officers involved in Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have released the list of names of the officers who went inside the west side Walmart in response to an active shooter on January 19. They are Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus...
Two charged after shooting and robbery at Evansville motel
Two people are facing charges after a violent robbery that happened at an Evansville motel back in November. Jail records show 30-year-old David Flax and 31-year-old Bobbie Collins were booked on Tuesday on several charges in connection to the incident. Police say the investigation started when they responded to a...
Evansville Police Department provides details on 7 officers involved in Walmart shooting
The Evansville Police Department has released more information on each officer who was involved in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side. On Tuesday, EPD said that the officers involved were Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, and Officer Michael Rose.
Wanted South Carolina felon arrested in Evansville
A wanted South Carolina felon is behind bars in Vanderburgh County. Evansville police say officers were sent to the Greyhound Bus Station off NW 6th St. on Friday around noon for a wanted felon. The caller told police he was picking up his friend, who was with Argelius C. Croft,...
Carmi Police Department Reports Multiple Arrests Over The Weekend
A traffic stop conducted by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Grayville man on Friday evening. At around 9:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle in the Casey’s parking lot and arrested 30 year old Lee Linder for Driving While License Suspended. After running Linder’s information through Dispatch it was discovered that he was wanted on an Edwards County Warrant for Aggravated Identity Theft. Linder was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $500. Linder paid bond and was released.
Evansville man arrested after being accused of firing gun inside local bar
An Evansville man faces charges related to firing a gun inside a local sports bar early Monday morning. Evansville Police said 42-year-old Tarone Johnson faces Criminal Recklessness and other charges after police responded to Rick's Sports Bar on South Green River Road around 2 A.M. for a fight in progress call.
Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing
Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021. Tags. Indiana. Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing. Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on...
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to investigate an attack that happened at an apartment on North Seventh Avenue back on Jan. 5.
KSP warns public of recent phone scam
Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in...
Evansville organization set to open applications for energy assistance program in February
The Community Action Program of Evansville, otherwise known as CAPE, is set to begin its energy assistance program in February. CAPE will start scheduling in-person appointments for the program on Feb. 6, with the program and appointments themselves taking place later in the month on Feb. 20. Once applications open,...
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
Snow and ice causing morning accidents in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Your Weather Authority forecasted sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and mother nature brought plenty of the wintry mess making the morning drive tough. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, shortly after 7am, the morning drive accidents began. He listed the following crashes on his Twitter: […]
GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning. Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots. GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say […]
Back roads in Posey county are still dangerously icy
Crews continue to try and melt every road but some roads are still icy which could make it dangerous to drive on. Crews in Posey County continue to try and melt icy roads. With over 700 miles of roadways throughout Posey County, crews are hard at work to try and get to every road in the county.
Hospital Group Closing More Facilities
Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
Start of lengthy Mesker Park Drive closure pushed back because of bad weather
The start of a lengthy, total closure on Mesker Park Drive in Evansville has been delayed over bad weather. Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say that the strip of Mesker Park Drive from Buchanan Road to Wimberg Avenue will be closed starting the week of Feb. 6. According...
