Mina is up over 33% to $0.855 in the 24 hours following its announcement of the OpenMina node browser concept. Since Jan. 8, MINA has been trending higher, reflecting the general crypto market uptrend. However, price action exploded on Jan. 25, as the daily candle swung 34% to the upside, topping out at $0.741. It closed the day at $0.687, managing to retain most of the gains.

