Twitter moving ahead with payment processing service; crypto integration may come later
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has enlisted a small team to explore how the social media giant could pivot towards digital payments and processing, which could include crypto, the Financial Times reported. The initiative is reportedly being spearheaded by Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, who led the recent and...
Singapore financial watchdog’s chairman questions if regulating crypto legitimizes speculation
Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Tharman Shanmugaratnam, spoke at the WEF23 and stated a controversial take on crypto regulations and questioned if regulating crypto could legitimize speculation, VulcanPost reported. Shanmugaratnam said:. “I think whether it’s crypto or traditional finance, you have to regulate for things like money...
FTX-funded charity faces UK government probe
The U.K.’s Charity Commission has launched a probe into an FTX Foundation-funded charity, Effective Ventures Foundation, according to a Jan. 30 statement. FTX’s bankruptcy is a “serious incident” because its “philanthropic foundation was a significant funder of the charity,” the Charity Commission said. It added that there were no indications of any wrongdoing by the trustees.
Justin Sun aims to get TRON adopted as legal tender in 5 nations by 2023
Tron founder Justin Sun aims to get TRON (TRX) accepted as legal tender in 5 countries this year. In a Twitter thread, Sun said that while the goal is “ambitious,” he is “confident” that it can become a reality. In a separate Twitter. , Sun said...
Squid brings native cross-chain swaps to 25 blockchains
Squid, a cross-chain routing protocol powered by Axelar, has closed a $3.5 million seed round to build native-to-native cross-chain token swaps. The protocol will allow developers on 25 chains to swap tokens across blockchains natively. Axelar, the blockchain messaging network, supported the raise as a “strategic investment.”. A Squid...
26 exciting stats about the GameFi industry from 2022
A lot happened in GameFi last year. While Axie Infinity and The Sandbox made the most headlines, several projects unknown to the general public got all the players. While BNB and the Ethereum Foundation became the most influential organizations in the blockchain industry, the BNB and Ethereum ecosystems hardly attracted the best or most active games.
UK plans “robust” rules for crypto exchanges
The UK’s finance ministry is planning to unveil extensive cryptocurrency regulation within the next day, according to a Jan. 31 report from Reuters. The ministry, otherwise known as HM Treasury, is expected to publish draft rules for British crypto companies on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to statements from the...
UK home to hundreds of companies running crypto, forex scams
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) has identified 168 companies accused of running crypto or fraudulent foreign exchange trading scams in the U.K. Victims of the scams are often approached — via social media, dating websites, and Whatsapp — and convinced to invest in crypto trading platforms — 17 of which have been confirmed as “pig-butchering” scams, according to the TBIJ report.
SBF tried to meet FTX replacement CEO John Ray
Disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried attempted to meet with the firm’s replacement bankruptcy CEO John Ray III, according to a court filing dated Jan. 30. That filing disclosed a private message from Bankman-Fried, who contacted Ray on Dec. 30. Bankman-Fried wanted to discuss funds that were being withdrawn from Alameda Research wallets, as reported by various sources at that time.
Australian regulators reported concern surrounding FTX – 8 months before its collapse
Australian regulators were concerned about FTX since March 2022 — 8 months before the crypto exchange collapsed, according to a report by The Guardian. Documents obtained by Guardian Australia indicate that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had issued three notices to FTX and placed the exchange under “surveillance activity” months before its collapse.
Bitcoin premium in Nigeria tops 164% amid demonetization
The demand for Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has soared as the fiat notes are set to be invalidated. This rise in demand is causing BTC to be traded at a premium of up to 163.77% in Nigeria. At the time of writing, peer-to-peer traders are selling BTC at prices as...
Justin Sun says he is moving to Hong Kong, warns community about being ‘too US-centric’
Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said he is moving to Hong Kong because the Chinese crypto market is rising in a Jan. 29 Twitter thread. Sun added that experts have predicted that the Asian country would dominate the next bull market. Sun is bullish on China. The crypto entrepreneur pointed...
Mina jumps 33% as OpenMina node browser concept gains traction
Mina is up over 33% to $0.855 in the 24 hours following its announcement of the OpenMina node browser concept. Since Jan. 8, MINA has been trending higher, reflecting the general crypto market uptrend. However, price action exploded on Jan. 25, as the daily candle swung 34% to the upside, topping out at $0.741. It closed the day at $0.687, managing to retain most of the gains.
