Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
uhcougars.com
Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion
HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
tourcounsel.com
Greenspoint Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Greenspoint Mall is a quiet shopping center, with a good atmosphere, and different stores to go shopping. In addition, the Fast Food area is very varied.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
KHOU
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
NOLA.com
Metairie strip mall to become ‘luxury’ steakhouse with bourbon club, sushi, hibachi tables
Real estate developer Anthony “A.P.” Marullo III has one ambitious project underway, transforming the former Andrea’s in Metairie into what will be his own new Italian restaurant. Just a few blocks away, however, he also has a second major restaurant project in the works, one that’s out...
cw39.com
Man arrested for Jan. 9 deadly shooting in Third Ward
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail, charged in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of a man and wounding another in Houston’s Third Ward. Joshua Toliver, 30, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. The shooting happened...
WDSU
Man shot in Read Boulevard West on Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Real Boulevard West area in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the leg at the 11000 block of Prentiss Avenue. No other information is available at this time.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Why New Orleans needs a recall election on LaToya Cantrell
Come on, citizens of New Orleans: Sign the recall petition. One of the world’s great cities is being eviscerated before your eyes. The least you can do is put on the ballot the question of whether new leadership is warranted. If enough people sign the petition to force a...
Suspect in killing of Warren Easton student told police he was "playing with a gun"
NEW ORLEANS — The suspect booked with negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl Sunday told detectives that “he was playing with a gun” that belonged to a friend when it accidentally discharged, according to court records. Kennedi Belton, a freshman at Warren Easton...
UPDATE: Man arrested in deadly New Orleans East shooting
New Orleans police say they have arrested a 19-year-old male after a teenaged female was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
Comments / 0