ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s the Riverline District?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Guests move back in at Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a little over a month since a pipe burst at the Union Gospel Mission, flooding the third floor, women’s center, and thrift store. Things are starting to get back to normal at the Union Gospel Mission. The CEO says guests...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Missing Bemidji man last seen in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old man last known to be in Sioux Falls. Aaron Pearson was reported missing on Jan. 26. His family last had contact with him in October of 2022. Aaron was last known to be in the Sioux Falls area in early January.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warmer weather ahead; Above freezing this weekend

It’s another cold start to the day in KELOLAND, with many areas below zero. We have many areas just outside of Sioux Falls between -10 and -15 just before 7am. Wind Chill Advisories remain in effect through mid morning for the counties shaded in light blue. The deep snow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Departments in Yankton County spend 100K on snow removal

YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls. It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field. “We’re running...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Want to promote diversity & inclusivity? Drop the tokenism

Here on KELOLAND Living we’ve been doing our best to dig into diversity, equity and inclusion issues. We’ve had meaningful conversations about topics such as representation, anti-racism and co-opting cultures. But what about tokenism? When does someone’s effort, or perceived effort turn into tokenism, and what are the consequences?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

It’s wind chill advisory cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local filmmakers start One Day Movie Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new club is bringing filmmakers together to create movies, with a twist. On Monday, videographers, writers, editors and actors gathered for the first meeting of the One Day Film Club. Their goal is to film movies in one day, edit them over the month and present them at each club gathering.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating 2 robberies in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other. The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota. Police report that a suspect...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy