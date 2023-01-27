ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Kahoks Have Three Players Score In Double Figures, But McCline's 20 Points Give East Side 49-43 Win Over Collinsville Girls

 4 days ago
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville School District Classes Closed, Roads Hit With Sleet and Snow

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Schools were closed Monday morning after the area was hit with a mix of sleet and snow overnight. Driving conditions throughout the Collinsville area were not perfect in the early morning, but street and road crews were out in force with salt and plows. Conditions should improve...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police weighs in on Memphis police video

(The Center Square) – Illinois law enforcement officials are speaking out against a traffic incident that led to a Memphis man's beating death. In early January, Memphis, Tennessee police pulled over 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for alleged reckless driving. The exchange led to a beating that resulted in Nichols' death. Parts of the video from police-worn body cameras and surveillance cameras were released to the public late last week.
MEMPHIS, TN
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in the chest.
CHICAGO, IL

