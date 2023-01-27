Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Nearly 30 years after his passing, pianist and bandleader William James "Count" Basie is an American institution that personifies the grandeur and excellence of jazz, and on February 10, his spirit will be reignited at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, with director Scotty Barnart's the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra performing alongside guest vocalist Carmen Bradford.

