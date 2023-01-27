Read full article on original website
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Rescue Mission reports surge of unhoused seeking shelter as temps drop
With plunging temperatures coupled with several inches of new snow over the weekend, the Muskegon Rescue Mission says it has been flooded with individuals needing shelter. According to a press release from Muskegon Rescue Mission, prior to Saturday’s snowstorm, the non-profit had already seen an influx of roughly 30 additional persons per night needing shelter from the cold.
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
albionpleiad.com
College Hires Chief Belonging Officer Taran McZee: ‘Let’s Change the Culture’
Beginning at 6:20 a.m. each morning, Taran McZee, the new Chief Belonging Officer of Albion College, leaves his home in Grand Rapids, listening to the radio and podcasts along his hour-long commute. Once he’s in the office, he gets straight to work and keeps listening, not to podcasts, but to...
mibiz.com
New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs
A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
wgvunews.org
Ep. 21 – Controversies in health
Welcome to Straight Talk on Health, I’m your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I guess in the world of health research and news, whether it's research that makes the news another miracle diet, a new food fad, or an exercise trend. I look at the science behind them and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out other things that I do on my website: drchet.com and please sign up for my free emails.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Another 157 homes affected by PFAS slated to get city water in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A $5 million grant will bring city water to as many as 157 homes in Norton Shores that have been, or could be, impacted by PFAS at the Muskegon County Airport. The City of Norton Shores received the state grant to construct water mains serving...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
Victim identified in Grand Rapids-area fire
KENT COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified Steven Dood, 71, as the victim of a fatal fire late Sunday, Jan. 29, in an apartment over a business in Plainfield Township. The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that he died of smoke inhalation. A mother and two children who...
Fox17
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a special display in honor of Black History Month, showcasing the recently discovered Tuskegee Slides as part of a temporary display. We get the details with Dr. Randall Jelks. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show...
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.
Cameras catch wolf fall through ice at Isle Royale
Researchers at Michigan Technological University were in the right place at the right time this weekend while observing the wolf population on Isle Royale.
Nearly 80 dogs seized from poor living conditions in Muskegon County
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly 80 dogs of all sizes, shapes and colors are getting cared for at a Muskegon animal shelter after authorities took them from a Norton Shores home in deplorable conditions. In total, the Norton Shores Police Department in tandem with other agencies seized 78 dogs...
wgvunews.org
Holland Home
Holland Home has become the first senior living provider in the state to receive a unique designation for its memory care services. We talk to Rosemary Apol-Hoezee, RN, director of Quality and Education about the designations. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine...
Thieves take booze, vapes in string of break-ins around Grand Rapids
Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins around metro Grand Rapids early Friday, with thieves targeting liquor stores for e-cigarettes and booze.
