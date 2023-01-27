ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Rescue Mission reports surge of unhoused seeking shelter as temps drop

With plunging temperatures coupled with several inches of new snow over the weekend, the Muskegon Rescue Mission says it has been flooded with individuals needing shelter. According to a press release from Muskegon Rescue Mission, prior to Saturday’s snowstorm, the non-profit had already seen an influx of roughly 30 additional persons per night needing shelter from the cold.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Ep. 21 – Controversies in health

Welcome to Straight Talk on Health, I’m your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I guess in the world of health research and news, whether it's research that makes the news another miracle diet, a new food fad, or an exercise trend. I look at the science behind them and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out other things that I do on my website: drchet.com and please sign up for my free emails.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a special display in honor of Black History Month, showcasing the recently discovered Tuskegee Slides as part of a temporary display. We get the details with Dr. Randall Jelks. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Holland Home

Holland Home has become the first senior living provider in the state to receive a unique designation for its memory care services. We talk to Rosemary Apol-Hoezee, RN, director of Quality and Education about the designations. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine...
HOLLAND, MI

