ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley

PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Police: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Goodyear has left one person dead, the Goodyear Police Department said. The crash reportedly happened at 7:53 p.m. on Saturday near Falcon Drive and Indian School Road, east of Pebble Creek Parkway. Authorities said that the motorcycle...
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix home, police say

PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting at a home in north Phoenix on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were reportedly called to a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive just after 8 a.m. where they found 41-year-old Aaron Scott Byous who had been shot multiple times. He died on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'It can take months': Identifying human remains isn't like the movies

PHOENIX — Multiple gruesome discoveries have been made on Valley hiking trails recently, including human skulls and bones. Two sets of remains were found on South Mountain within two weeks, Phoenix police said. Around the same time, a human skull was found in a remote Buckeye desert. All three...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy