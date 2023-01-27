Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WZZM 13
Michigan school is home to a store where everything is free
The Power H Shop opened up in October and has since served Holland Public Schools families once a month. Parents can get items not covered by state assistance.
albionpleiad.com
College Hires Chief Belonging Officer Taran McZee: ‘Let’s Change the Culture’
Beginning at 6:20 a.m. each morning, Taran McZee, the new Chief Belonging Officer of Albion College, leaves his home in Grand Rapids, listening to the radio and podcasts along his hour-long commute. Once he’s in the office, he gets straight to work and keeps listening, not to podcasts, but to...
Ottawa County Board of Commissioners spar again at public meeting
A deeply divided Ottawa County Board of Commissioners sparred again in a public meeting Tuesday, this time over the contentious decision to replace their health officer.
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
'Bad' MI court decision could cost 'most vulnerable' thousands at tax time
SPARTA, Michigan — Lt. Richard Johnston fought for freedom and served our country. Like so many Vietnam veterans, the West Michigan man was exposed to Agent Orange during his service and eventually died several years ago. Decades later, his widow is fighting for the benefits he rightfully earned as...
Muskegon attraction featuring WWII submarine and museum hires new executive director
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon’s USS Silversides Submarine Museum, a popular attraction, has a new executive director. The Board of Directors for the World War II submarine and the adjacent museum recently announced the hire. Bethann Egan, a former Grand Rapids nonprofit leader, took over the position in January. “Egan...
Health department head criticized for ‘activist’ family planning website links in Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI — Several new Ottawa County commissioners are criticizing the county’s health department leader for what they call “activist” links on the family planning portion of the county’s website. Commissioners took issue with abortion rights and birth control access websites, previously listed under...
Expanded facility adapts to accommodate unexpected increase in demand
A jump in senior women seeking help pushed Degage Ministries to increase capacity, even after expansion.
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
wgvunews.org
Ep. 21 – Controversies in health
Welcome to Straight Talk on Health, I’m your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I guess in the world of health research and news, whether it's research that makes the news another miracle diet, a new food fad, or an exercise trend. I look at the science behind them and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out other things that I do on my website: drchet.com and please sign up for my free emails.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse
A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Rescue Mission reports surge of unhoused seeking shelter as temps drop
With plunging temperatures coupled with several inches of new snow over the weekend, the Muskegon Rescue Mission says it has been flooded with individuals needing shelter. According to a press release from Muskegon Rescue Mission, prior to Saturday’s snowstorm, the non-profit had already seen an influx of roughly 30 additional persons per night needing shelter from the cold.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a special display in honor of Black History Month, showcasing the recently discovered Tuskegee Slides as part of a temporary display. We get the details with Dr. Randall Jelks. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show...
mibiz.com
New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs
A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
WWMTCw
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation
One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
MSP: Teen missing out of Kalamazoo located
State police are urging people to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo.
Comments / 2