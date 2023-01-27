ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Ep. 21 – Controversies in health

Welcome to Straight Talk on Health, I’m your host Dr. Chet Zelasko. Together with WGVU in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I guess in the world of health research and news, whether it's research that makes the news another miracle diet, a new food fad, or an exercise trend. I look at the science behind them and let you know whether it's real or not. You can check out other things that I do on my website: drchet.com and please sign up for my free emails.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Confirmed in Michigan Horse

A 22-year-old Arabian gelding in Ottawa County, Michigan, tested positive for strangles on January 25. The horse originally developed symptoms on November 25, including nasal discharge and a ruptured abscess. He is now recovering, and two additional cases are suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Rescue Mission reports surge of unhoused seeking shelter as temps drop

With plunging temperatures coupled with several inches of new snow over the weekend, the Muskegon Rescue Mission says it has been flooded with individuals needing shelter. According to a press release from Muskegon Rescue Mission, prior to Saturday’s snowstorm, the non-profit had already seen an influx of roughly 30 additional persons per night needing shelter from the cold.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum will host a special display in honor of Black History Month, showcasing the recently discovered Tuskegee Slides as part of a temporary display. We get the details with Dr. Randall Jelks. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

New ‘one-stop shop’ business incubator at Grand Rapids Innovation Park set to open for tech entrepreneurs

A new business incubator at Michigan State University’s research campus in downtown Grand Rapids offers a new venue for tech entrepreneurs to nurture their innovations. The Bridge, scheduled to open March 1 in the Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building at MSU’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park, wants to attract high-tech, high-growth startups that are working to commercialize an innovation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation

One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
HOLLAND, MI
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

