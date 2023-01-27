Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison

After an uncharacteristic loss, Rutgers will aim to get its defense back on track by taking on last-place Minnesota in a Big Ten contest Wednesday in Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) has lost two of three and three of six after a strong start to the season. The Scarlet Knights are known for their elite defense and still rank seventh in the country at 58.7 points allowed per game, but that reputation took a hit in a 93-82 loss at Iowa on Sunday.

