This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
A Georgia Military College Student Vanished In 2021 And Has Never Been LocatedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewnan, GA
Newnan Times-Herald
Inspiring Amputee to race in Run for Angels
Over 185,000 people undergo lower extremity amputations in the U.S. each year, according to the Amputee Coalition for America. Last year, Deanna Campbell, of Newnan, was one of the 185,000. This Saturday Deanna celebrates one year with her new leg by competing in Newnan’s Race for Angels. Her husband...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta’s teachers- underappreciated?
“We are at risk of losing many of these highly qualified educators if we do not take a careful look at the factors contributing to burnout in the profession.”- Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (6/22) Coweta County School Districrt gets a "B" on its report card, per the State....
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate captures Coweta Swimming Cup
After falling short last season, the Northgate Vikings returned to win the 2023 Coweta Cup at the Summit YMCA's Peniston Powell Aquatic Center last week. It was close until the finish, with East Coweta ending up second. For the Vikings, first place finishes included 200 IM Relay (state time Dakota...
Newnan Times-Herald
New Convener of Order of the Tartan installed during Burns Scottish weekend
This past weekend, Newnan kicked up their kilts and toasted Robert Burns, the Scottish poet from Ayers Scottland, Newnan’s sister city. Weekend celebrations began Friday evening with a regional whiskey tasting at the McRitchie-Hollis museum. Guests enjoyed whiskey from four Scottish distilleries, each from different regions. Louise Howard, catered the event with meat pie, duchesse potato and spring mix salad.
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
Newnan Times-Herald
Yamaha donates vehicle to CCSO for search-and-rescue operations
Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Nelson W. Massingale
Nelson W. Massingale, First Sgt. Retired, 79, of Newnan and formerly of East Point, left his earthly home to join his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2023. After graduating from Russell High School in 1961, he proudly served his country with 3 years active duty with the Army Security Agency followed by 32 years with the active Army Reserve. He spent most of the time with the 2nd Maneuver Training Command and he earned the following Military Awards: Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Armed Forces USAR Medal; and Honorable Services Medal.
Newnan Times-Herald
A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued
Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple with massive water issues fear their home was built on a ditch or stream
ATLANTA - A Cobb County family feels their eight-year-old home has so many water problems it is unlivable and their yard, so water saturated they fear a sinkhole could gobble up their home. It has been a living hell according to the parents who are fighting with their builder in...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation
MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Decater Crowley Keller
Decater Crowley Keller, age 29, of Senoia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Decater was born in Griffin on Dec. 7, 1993. He spent most of his life in Griffin and the surrounding counties. Decater had an artistic soul for writing, drawing and music. Significant moments of Decater’s life were illustrated through his tattoos. Telling jokes and making people laugh brought him great joy. He had a brilliant mind, which he used in multiple areas such as cooking, construction and mechanics. Decater cherished his time with his family and loved his boys, Weston and Maverick, with all of his heart.
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Petey
Petey is a delightful black-and-white American bulldog mix who is listed as about 3 years old and about 75 pounds. He has been at the shelter since early January, when he was picked up as a stray from Mount Carmel Road with no collar or microchip. Petey is a happy...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lilith likes to talk, loves attention, and fears nothing. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you'd like to learn more about adopting Lilith.
Newnan Times-Herald
Tammie Golden
Tammie Golden, 59, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away Jan. 28, 2023. She was born on Nov. 6, 1963, in Eufaula, Alabama, to Bobby and Gwen Scott. Tammie graduated from Troy University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. She was the vice president of her sorority Phi Mu. Tammie owned a small business in Senoia, Georgia, Unhinged Lifestyle Boutique. She served on several committees in Senoia and was very involved in the community.
fox5atlanta.com
Decatur animal shelter, JCPenney team up to help senior dogs find forever homes
DECATUR, Ga. - A picture can say a thousand words, so when it matters most, you want to make sure it's a good one. That's why some dogs looking for a forever home are getting professional glamour shots to help show off their good side and get a good home.
‘We can’t thank you enough’: Pets at DeKalb County animal shelter avoid euthanization
The DeKalb County Animal Shelter sent an urgent plea for people to adopt and foster animals.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span. “After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.
Newnan Times-Herald
Mr. James ‘Jim’ Bennett
Mr. James “Jim” Bennett, age 85, of Griffin, formerly of Pike County, passed away January 27, 2023, at his home. He grew up in Hartwell, Georgia, son of the late Grover Cleveland Bennett and Buena McCurley Bennett. Mr. Jim was a born salesman who loved life and enjoyed talking to everyone he met. He worked in sales in the trucking industry and most recently for Walker Brothers in Fairburn.
