Second lawyer who participated in Molotov cocktail attack during George Floyd protests sentenced to over a year in prison

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free ShelterTom HandyNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
