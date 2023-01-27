ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

New Convener of Order of the Tartan installed during Burns Scottish weekend

This past weekend, Newnan kicked up their kilts and toasted Robert Burns, the Scottish poet from Ayers Scottland, Newnan’s sister city. Weekend celebrations began Friday evening with a regional whiskey tasting at the McRitchie-Hollis museum. Guests enjoyed whiskey from four Scottish distilleries, each from different regions. Louise Howard, catered the event with meat pie, duchesse potato and spring mix salad.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Nelson W. Massingale

Nelson W. Massingale, First Sgt. Retired, 79, of Newnan and formerly of East Point, left his earthly home to join his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2023. After graduating from Russell High School in 1961, he proudly served his country with 3 years active duty with the Army Security Agency followed by 32 years with the active Army Reserve. He spent most of the time with the 2nd Maneuver Training Command and he earned the following Military Awards: Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Armed Forces USAR Medal; and Honorable Services Medal.
NEWNAN, GA
appenmedia.com

PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community

CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
CONLEY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued

Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA

Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta’s teachers- underappreciated?

“We are at risk of losing many of these highly qualified educators if we do not take a careful look at the factors contributing to burnout in the profession.”- Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (6/22) Coweta County School Districrt gets a "B" on its report card, per the State....
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Yamaha donates vehicle to CCSO for search-and-rescue operations

Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Inspiring Amputee to race in Run for Angels

Over 185,000 people undergo lower extremity amputations in the U.S. each year, according to the Amputee Coalition for America. Last year, Deanna Campbell, of Newnan, was one of the 185,000. This Saturday Deanna celebrates one year with her new leg by competing in Newnan’s Race for Angels. Her husband...
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span. “After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Decater Crowley Keller

Decater Crowley Keller, age 29, of Senoia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Decater was born in Griffin on Dec. 7, 1993. He spent most of his life in Griffin and the surrounding counties. Decater had an artistic soul for writing, drawing and music. Significant moments of Decater’s life were illustrated through his tattoos. Telling jokes and making people laugh brought him great joy. He had a brilliant mind, which he used in multiple areas such as cooking, construction and mechanics. Decater cherished his time with his family and loved his boys, Weston and Maverick, with all of his heart.
SENOIA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy