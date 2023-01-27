Read full article on original website
Couple with massive water issues fear their home was built on a ditch or stream
ATLANTA - A Cobb County family feels their eight-year-old home has so many water problems it is unlivable and their yard, so water saturated they fear a sinkhole could gobble up their home. It has been a living hell according to the parents who are fighting with their builder in...
New Convener of Order of the Tartan installed during Burns Scottish weekend
This past weekend, Newnan kicked up their kilts and toasted Robert Burns, the Scottish poet from Ayers Scottland, Newnan’s sister city. Weekend celebrations began Friday evening with a regional whiskey tasting at the McRitchie-Hollis museum. Guests enjoyed whiskey from four Scottish distilleries, each from different regions. Louise Howard, catered the event with meat pie, duchesse potato and spring mix salad.
Nelson W. Massingale
Nelson W. Massingale, First Sgt. Retired, 79, of Newnan and formerly of East Point, left his earthly home to join his Heavenly Father on January 29, 2023. After graduating from Russell High School in 1961, he proudly served his country with 3 years active duty with the Army Security Agency followed by 32 years with the active Army Reserve. He spent most of the time with the 2nd Maneuver Training Command and he earned the following Military Awards: Air Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Armed Forces USAR Medal; and Honorable Services Medal.
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Milton will offer the. following property for sale at auction beginning Monday, February 13, 2023 at. 9:00 a.m. and the final auction ending Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Full property descriptions, as well as the bidding process, will be available through the city's website's home page at www.miltonga.gov by following the link provided for www.municibid.com.
Clayton County church collects cold weather gear for homeless community
CONLEY, Ga. - A local church in Conley took part in a unique campaign to provide much-needed assistance to the homeless community Sunday afternoon. The Wings of Faith Church participated in the ‘Cover Me Campaign’, collected socks, coats and blankets for the homeless community. Church leaders told FOX...
A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued
Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
15 Best Things to Do in Bartow County, GA
Bartow County is nestled in the northwestern part of Georgia, with Cartersville as the county's seat. The population in Bartow County reached 108,901 as per the 2010 census. Its total land area comprises 460 square miles of land and 11 square miles of water. Some parts of this county were...
Coweta’s teachers- underappreciated?
“We are at risk of losing many of these highly qualified educators if we do not take a careful look at the factors contributing to burnout in the profession.”- Richard Woods, State School Superintendent (6/22) Coweta County School Districrt gets a "B" on its report card, per the State....
Yamaha donates vehicle to CCSO for search-and-rescue operations
Sometimes law enforcement officers need to do their jobs in places that a standard police car cannot go. Thanks to a partnership with Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has an extra vehicle for some difficult and even life-or-death situations. The department recently took delivery of...
Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
Inspiring Amputee to race in Run for Angels
Over 185,000 people undergo lower extremity amputations in the U.S. each year, according to the Amputee Coalition for America. Last year, Deanna Campbell, of Newnan, was one of the 185,000. This Saturday Deanna celebrates one year with her new leg by competing in Newnan’s Race for Angels. Her husband...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span. “After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.
Metro Atlanta police officer’s ‘amazing’ deed praised by neighbor, department
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is receiving recognition for helping a neighbor during a time of need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Woodstock Police Department was tagged in a social media post where Officer B. Keane was identified for “going...
Decater Crowley Keller
Decater Crowley Keller, age 29, of Senoia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Decater was born in Griffin on Dec. 7, 1993. He spent most of his life in Griffin and the surrounding counties. Decater had an artistic soul for writing, drawing and music. Significant moments of Decater’s life were illustrated through his tattoos. Telling jokes and making people laugh brought him great joy. He had a brilliant mind, which he used in multiple areas such as cooking, construction and mechanics. Decater cherished his time with his family and loved his boys, Weston and Maverick, with all of his heart.
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lilith likes to talk, loves attention, and fears nothing. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you'd like to learn more about adopting Lilith.
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
