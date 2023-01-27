Read full article on original website
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
utdailybeacon.com
Clarence Brown Theatre to put on Alice Childress’s ‘Trouble in Mind’, made possible by NEA grant
The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”. The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”
New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Nashville Parent
Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring
Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
WATE
Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County
Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
bbbtv12.com
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton
Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
WBIR
University Liquors moving out
University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
WBIR
KPD: Large fight with teens at West Town Mall
Knoxville Police broke up a fight involving a large group of kids at West Town Mall. KPD said the fight broke out Saturday night near the Regal Cinemas.
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
WATE
Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak. During the overnight hours of Jan. 17, a suspect stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise from various vendors...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee
Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
wvlt.tv
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
Former Knox County business owner charged with tax evasion
A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville
A man is dead after a car crashed on I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
