utdailybeacon.com

Clarence Brown Theatre to put on Alice Childress’s ‘Trouble in Mind’, made possible by NEA grant

The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”. The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New park open in Roane County, 'Caney Creek Recreation Area'

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new park is open in Roane County for anyone who wants to get out and explore the wilderness. The Caney Creek Recreation Area features a small network of trails that takes hikers into the trees, over a bridge off Hwy 70. The trails connect to a guardhouse and veer off toward power lines in the forest, stopping at Jackson Point near those power lines.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Check Out the New Roller Coaster Headed to Dollywood This Spring

Dolly Parton sure know hows to stay busy — whether it’s making music, creating baked goods, launching a clothing line for pets or finding ways to give back to the community. But it’s her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, that has something extra special up its sleeve for this spring. The Tennessee native announced that the newest attraction coming soon to Dollywood Parks & Resorts is the Big Bear Mountain Roller Coaster, which will become the longest coaster in the park at almost 4,000 feet long. This is also the start of the latest expansion and the creation of Wildwood Grove.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County

Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier …. Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn. Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

University Liquors moving out

University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN

