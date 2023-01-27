Decater Crowley Keller, age 29, of Senoia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Decater was born in Griffin on Dec. 7, 1993. He spent most of his life in Griffin and the surrounding counties. Decater had an artistic soul for writing, drawing and music. Significant moments of Decater’s life were illustrated through his tattoos. Telling jokes and making people laugh brought him great joy. He had a brilliant mind, which he used in multiple areas such as cooking, construction and mechanics. Decater cherished his time with his family and loved his boys, Weston and Maverick, with all of his heart.

SENOIA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO