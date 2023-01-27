Read full article on original website
‘Big Brother’ Couple Alyssa Snider & Kyle Capener Split
“Big Brother” couple Alyssa Snider and Kyle Capener have broken up after less than a year together!. On Thursday, Capener took to his Instagram Story to announce the split. He wrote, “As tough as it is, I still have a lot of healing to do in this next phase of life. Healing that needs to be done on my own, so with a heavy heart, Alyssa and I have decided to take some time apart.”
Vice
Photos of a scorching hot British summer by the sea
It was a baking hot day in August 2020, with lockdown restrictions temporarily lifted, when Sophie Green photographed Simone among the glamorous hoards on Southend-on-Sea. She was fabulous in her neon green swimsuit, applying lip gloss with clawlike acrylic nails. Her long fake eyelashes left shadows on her face under the glare of the sun, just like the huge gold hoops that dangled from her ears. “It was her flamboyance that attracted me,” says Sophie, whose series, Beachology, is an homage to the British seaside and the people that visit it.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
WMTW
Blue lobster caught by New England fisherman off Isle of Shoals
A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
BBC
Leaping dolphins spotted off Yorkshire coast near Filey
Dolphins leaping out of the water have been captured on camera by a wildlife photographer on the Yorkshire coast. Andrew Cottrell was walking on the beach at Hunmanby Gap when he spotted a pod of about 20 bottlenose dolphins. He said the mammals were about 1km (0.6m) offshore and "seemed...
